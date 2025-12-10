OKC Thunder See Short Injury Report for Cup Matchup with Suns

On Wednesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Cup quarterfinal. With a win, they could punch their ticket to another semifinal, where they would face either the Spurs or Lakers.

Oklahoma City played in last year's NBA Cup final, losing to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in blowout fashion. The East's quarterfinals were played yesterday, with the Knicks routing Toronto, and the Magic seeing a come-from-behind effort over the Heat.

Oklahoma City has so far seen one of the best starts to a season of all time, jumping out to a 23-1 record. Led by reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexnader, as well as a host of other talented players, they've again used defense to fuel a two-way attack.

With a win over the Suns tonight, OKC would tie the 2015-16 Warriors' 24-1 start on the season. That Golden State team went on to win 73 games. The Thunder are presently winning at a 78-win pace.

Phoenix previously played Oklahoma City closely, though the injury report is sure to play a factor in tonight’s bout with several players either coming off or being added to the list. Here are the injury reports for both the OKC Thunder and Phoenix Suns ahead of tonight’s NBA Cup matchup:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Right soleus

Isaiah Joe — Out: Left knee contusion

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: N/A

Phoenix Suns injuries:

Devin Booker — Questionable: Right groin

Jalen Green — Out: Right hamstring

Isaiah Livers — Out: Right hip

The Thunder see one of their shorter injury reports in some time, getting a few players off the list in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort.

SGA, the reigning MVP, was dealing with an elbow injury, though he’s now a full go against Phoenix. Dort had missed several games due to an adductor strain, but is similarly ready against the Suns.

OKC continues to be without starting center Isaiah Hartenstein, whose re-evaluation window for a strain is nearing. Additionally, sharpshooter Isaiah Joe is out with a left knee contusion.

The Suns’ star in Devin Booker is questionable to play with a right groin strain, with the re-evaluation window opening today.

Jalen Green, who was acquired in a trade over the offseason, is out, in addition to Isaiah Livers.

The Thunder and Suns tip off at 6 p.m. CT tonight from Oklahoma City, OK.