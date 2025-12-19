OKC Thunder Seeing Massive Strides From Isaiah Joe

There are plenty of positive storylines to go around when a team starts out 24-2. Isaiah Joe has been a bright spot.

While some stars on this roster as shining brighter, Joe has proven himself as he consistently improves as one of the most impactful role players on this squad.

Look no further than the team's start to the year from beyond the arc. To start the year with Joe in street clothes for the first five games? Dead last. Now? Fifth in the league thanks in large part to the Arkansas product who so far this season is launching a career-high 6.9 3s a night while shooting a career-beset 42% from beyond the arc.

However, it isn't just his raw numbers. When you look at his individual impact it is large as an off ball floor spacer for this team with his ability to stretch defenses horizontally and play-finish around the scoring gravity of his ball-dominate scorers.

This season, Joe is shooting 43% on catch-and-shoot looks. But he isn't just stationary this season. He is shooting more off the dribble, putting the ball on the deck and hitting at a 39% clip. He has gotten night and day better at curling off screens where he is converting at a 37% rate and ranking in the top half of the league as a scoring option coming off dribble hand offs. A sign of his growing partnership with Isaiah Hartenstein.

On drives going right, Joe is producting 1.2 points per possession while also making himself an elite weapon in transition to the tune of 1.4 point per possession in that setting.

The Thunder's ability to spray the ball out to Joe when facing a zone defense shines through. Against that coverage, Oklahoma City is seeing the sharpshooter rank in the 91st percentile in that setting. He produces 1.4 points per possession against zone defenses, shooting 55% from the floor.

When you factor in his improved relocation skills, it is easy to see how the Bricktown Ballers have deployed Joe out of timeouts, racing to the corners and quick-firing a triple before the defense can react. On ATOs, he is in the 94th percentile to help get OKC out of a jam.

The Oklahoma City Thunder gladly welcome Joe back into the lineup on Thursday against the L.A. Clippers, where his 3-point shooting will be of value against an excellent zone defense, though they use it infrequently.