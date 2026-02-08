OKC Thunder Sharpshooter Isaiah Joe Relentless in Loss

Down multiple key players, the Oklahoma City Thunder need to have their usual complementary players step up in the last stretch before the All-Star break. So far, the Thunder have dropped two straight games since MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got sidelined with an abdominal strain, but the losses have been in the clutch against two top-four teams in the Western Conference.

Sharpshooting guard Isaiah Joe stepped up in a big way in the team's six-point loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday afternoon, attempting to will his team to a win against one of the toughest opponents in the Association. Unfortunate for him, the herorics fell just short.

Joe scored 21 points on 5-for-11 shooting, knocking down three of his six attempts from long range and all eight of his free-throw attempts. He added three rebounds, two assists and three steals to his boxscore as well.

Joe is averaging 10 points per game while shooting 40% from three-point range on the season, being one of the Thunder's most consistent shooters.

Joe was extremely active on the defensive end, playing physical defense throughout the game, forcing tough looks but also picking up five fouls. On offense, he was a lead initiator, bouncing off screens to knock down jumpers and finding gaps inside the defense to get inside the paint.

Joe stepped up in the fourth quarter when the Thunder needed him most, battling through foul trouble, scoring seven points in the frame. The former 76er attempted to orchestrate offensive production in the clutch, but had a few shots rim out that could have been momentum swingers.

Playing for the first time with another former Sixer, newly acquired Jared McCain, the two showcased high chemistry on offense, despite only being teammates for a few days. McCain was asked about his comfort level with Joe on the floor after the game.

McCain said that Joe "makes it easy" on the floor and that "at the end of the day, it is just basketball" when you get on the floor. A chemistry like this between two of the Thunder's best shooters would be big for the team moving forward.

Without multiple ball handlers, the Oklahoma City Thunder will need multiple players to step up if they want to maintain their slim lead at the top of the Western Conference. Joe could be one to do the task; his offensive production kept the team in the game against the Houston Rockets.