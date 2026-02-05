Loss to Spurs Shows OKC Thunder Can Survive Without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City will face some adversity over the next few games, but it should have some confidence after its latest showing.

On Wednesday, the Thunder made headlines for a number of reasons. Along with trading for Jared McCain and sending out Ousmane Dieng, it was also announced that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would be out through the All-Star break with an abdominal strain.

While losing their MVP was tough enough already, the Thunder also had a lengthy injury report alongside him for Wednesday night’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. A team that’s given the Thunder plenty of trouble already this season, the Spurs were expected to get an easy win with 10 standard contract players sitting out on the second night of a back-to-back.

While the Spurs built up their lead a few times throughout the night, the Thunder continued to battle, even being within striking distance in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Despite missing its entire usual starting five and some other key reserves, the Thunder battled for a full 48 minutes against one of the top teams in the league.

While Gilgeous-Alexander’s absence is coming during one of the Thunder’s toughest stretches of the season up to this point, Wednesday’s game showed that they should be able to compete for some wins in this stretch leading into the All-Star break. Although it’s still unknown how many of the other players who missed Wednesday’s game will be available moving forward, the Thunder have been one of the most consistent teams in the league all year, which should help over the next week and change.

In this four-game stretch without Gilgeous-Alexander ahead, the Thunder will face the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. Although the first three teams are in the West and vying for position in the standings, the Thunder might have enough to get a win or two, particularly if they’re mostly healthy aside from their MVP.

Ideally, the Thunder are also able to get some other results around the league to fall their way to ensure a solid lead at the top of the West moving forward. Avoiding a five-game losing streak while Gilgeous-Alexander is sidelined is the ultimate goal in this stretch for the Thunder, but two or three wins is well within reach, given Oklahoma City’s depth and resilience, as displayed in San Antonio.

The next few games certainly won’t be easy for the Thunder, but Gilgeous-Alexander’s absence doesn’t mean the team will fall apart.