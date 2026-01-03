OKC Thunder Still Looking for Consistency From Aaron Wiggins

Oklahoma City got another win, and saw the exact type of performance it wants from its reserve wing.

On Friday night, the Thunder dominated a depleted Golden State Warriors squad for a 131-94 victory. Extending their winning streak to four games, the Thunder have clearly found themselves again after a rocky couple of weeks in mid-December.

Unsurprisingly, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 30 points in 28 minutes, but the rest of the squad put together a balanced performance. The Thunder finished with seven players in double figures, with three players tied for second-leading scorer after the MVP, including Aaron Wiggins.

Wiggins’ 15-point outing marked his second such performance in the past four games. While those outings were bright spots for the Thunder, they also mark two of his five double-digit scoring nights since returning from an adductor strain in late November.

Before suffering the injury, Wiggins was on fire through the first nine games of the season. While the Thunder were injury-riddled for those matchups, leading to more opportunities for Wiggins, he had 10+ points in seven of those nine games, including both of his 20-point performances this season. Overall, Wiggins averaged 14.8 points and shot 41.7% from beyond the arc.

Oct 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) reacts after dunking against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Scoring at least eight points in every game in that first stretch of the season, Wiggins has since had eight games where he failed to hit that mark and is averaging only 7.6 points across these past 13 games.

Sure, it’s probably not anything for Oklahoma City to worry about at this point, especially considering that Jalen Williams has been trying to find his rhythm in that same stretch. However, the Thunder will be relying on Wiggins to get back to his usual form after being the team’s fourth-leading scorer last season with a handful of key scoring games throughout the title run.

With another 47 games left to play, the Thunder are still in a great position to get Wiggins back into his scoring groove. With Ajay Mitchell also emerging as a legitimate threat for the Thunder, the urgency to get Wiggins back to scoring 15 points a night isn’t necessary.

Still, Wiggins has proven he can be a key player for the Thunder in the postseason and has the ability to create for himself, which is massive in May and June. Since it’s still only January, the Thunder can afford to take their time and set Wiggins up for another big finish to the year.