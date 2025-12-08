OKC Thunder Tie Franchise Longest Winning Streak

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to make history as they march through the 2025-26 campaign. Now at 23-1, the OKC Thunder have tied their longest winning streak in franchise history, with 15 straight victories, as they dominated the Utah Jazz on Sunday in Salt Lake City.

This was perhaps one of the Thunder's most impressive games of the season, not because of their opponent but rather their injury report, which caused more adversity than the lowly 8-14 Jazz. On Sunday, the OKC Thunder were without superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the first time this season. Adding him to an injury report that also featured Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort, Alex Caruso and Isaiah Joe. That left the Bricktown Ballers short-handed, down three starters and five key rotational pieces for Mark Daigneault.

However, it didn't deter the Thunder from keeping up their winning ways. They got out to a hot start, winning the opening frame 45-20. In that first quarter, Oklahoma City splashed in a franchise-best 11 triples and dished out an organizational high 15 assists, the most in any single quarter in Thunder history.

That success was in part spurred on by the hometown kid, Branden Carlson, who had 11 points in the first quarter without missing a shot in his homecoming, growing up just 30 minutes from the Delta Center and attending the University of Utah.

Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams stepped up in a big way without Gilgeous-Alexander. The Santa Clara product continued his elite playmaking start to this campaign, and Holmgren flashed his much-improved offensive game in this contest.

Holmgren and Williams finished with 25 points each. The big man added nine rebounds and two blocks while the swingman dished out eight assists. In every game of the season for the All-NBA forward he has posted at least five assists.

The Oklahoma City went wire-to-wire with this blowout win over Utah and navigated being short-handed brilliantly. The only hiccups were three different administrative stoppages as the Jazz saw their pyrotechnics malfunction a couple of times and the clocks gave out.

With this win, if the OKC Thunder are able to break their franchise record with their 16th straight victory on Wednesday, they would also be tying the Golden State Warriors' 24-1 start to their 2015-16 campaign.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder enjoy two straight off days before welcoming in the Phoenix Suns to the Paycom Center on Wednesday, Dec. 10 to tip off the Western Conference Knockout stage of the NBA Cup Tournament. The winner heads to Vegas and continues their pursuit of the NBA Cup Championship and the cast prize. The losers of Wednesday's tilts will play each other to make up that 82nd game of the season.