OKC Thunder to face NBA Legend One Last Time on Dec. 17

Chris Paul means a lot to Oklahoma City despite playing just 70 games for the OKC Thunder during a COVID-19 shortened campaign back in 2019-20. That team was given a 0.2 chance to make the postseason as the Thunder began their rebuild trading Russell Westbrook for Paul and Paul George for a historic haul of NBA Draft Picks and now superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Wake Forrest product was critical in developing Gilgeous-Alexander into the player he is today, the reigning NBA MVP will tell you that first hand as the two remain close to this day. So much so that Paul was in attendance during the Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Finals run to support Gilgeous-Alexander and the franchise.

Paul is a lock to make the Basketball Hall of Fame and is one of the best point guards of all time. His time in Bricktown far surpasses this 70 games with the Thunder.

When the New Orleans Hornets were forced to relocate to Oklahoma City in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, Paul won his Rookie of the Year award in Bricktown playing in 78 games that season and 64 games the next, giving OKC their first taste of professional sports.

During that time, Paul was a fixture in this community even as a young player giving back to Bricktown with his generosity and has long been a supporter of all HBCU's including Langston University here in Oklahoma.

When he was traded to Oklahoma City from Houston, he was well within his right to dictate how often he wanted to play, or even if he wanted to play for, the Thunder. Yet, he bought in and had a fantastic season and was a true leader for that squad that won the equivalent of 50 games in that shortened season before falling to the Houston Rockets in a seven game series during the first round of the NBA Playoffs in the NBA Bubble.

Now back with the L.A. Clippers, Paul announced this weekend that he will officially be retiring at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Clippers will make their lone trip to the Paycom Center on Dec. 17 with that game serving as the last time the Oklahoma City faithful can watch the legendary guard play and show respect to both his game and his impact on the community.

Paul deserves all his flowers for what he has been able to accomplish not just in his individual career but as a great leader in every organization and community he has been part of.

