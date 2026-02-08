OKC Thunder Trading Health Has Led to Inconsistency

Five of its last eight games lost. The Oklahoma City Thunder is not being dealt a great hand of luck this season, and it's really starting to show as the losses begin to rack up for the short-handed defending champions.

And it's not just being short-handed, it's the sporadic injuries that makes it gravely difficult for head coach Mark Daigneault and the Thunder to spark momentum and create a cohesive rhythm.

Still sitting in the driver's seat in the Western Conference, thanks in large part due to the unbelievable start this team had to the season, Oklahoma City holds the top spot in the conference by three-and-a-half games—also having the best record in the league eclipsing the Detroit Pistons by only two wins with the same amount of losses.

But that continues to dissipate as the Thunder has now lost two in a row while dealing without its reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, losing to the Spurs before dropping a close one to the Houston Rockets on Saturday afternoon.

As Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell stay sidelined, as soon as the Thunder recoup Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso, it loses its most prized scorer and talent Gilgeous-Alexander—the guy whose helped Oklahoma City stay the course throughout an injury-riddled season.

Not a lot can help you prepare for suddenly having to sit out your superstar player due to an abdominal injury suffered against the team's recent win in the Orlando Magic, even with the arrival of Caruso as well as recent trade acquisition Jared McCain.

And with Cason Wallace being able to steer the ship impressively in the two games without Gilgeous-Alexander, scoring a team-high 23 points with four steals, the roster variance game to game has just been arduous for this team to overcome.

With the versatility and depth this team holds, when teams are continuing to give their all to beat the defending champions, these injuries do not go lightly—and most certainly when you're missing both your top-two scoring options.

As options become more and more limited, Daigneault's approaches become shrinked and more challenging as well. That'll continue to be the case as we get closer and closer to the NBA All-Star break.