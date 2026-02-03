OKC Thunder See Nine Players Listed on Injury Report

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to take on the Orlando Magic at home tonight, looking to continue their upward momentum after one of their biggest wins of the season.

OKC waltzed into Denver on Sunday and delivered 10-point win over their Western Conference rival, with players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace and more seeing some of their best performances of the season.

Now, the Thunder change gears to a home bout with an Eastern Conference team — one that's underachieved relative to expectations so far this season.

Despite an up-and-down product so far, Orlando has plenty of talent, and the injury report isn't shaping up to be kind to OKC. Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Magic:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Alex Caruso — Doubtful: Right adductor strain

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — Questionable: Right index finger sprain

Isaiah Hartenstein — Questionable: Right soleus injury management

Chet Holmgren — Questionable: Low back spasms

Ajay Mitchell — Out: Abdominal strain

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: Surgical recovery

Jalen Williams — Out: Right hamstring strain

Jaylin Williams — Questionable: Left shoulder contusion

Orlando Magic injuries:

Colin Castleton — Out: G League

Franz Wagner — Out: Left high ankle sprain injury management

Just one game after their biggest win of the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder see nine players listed on their injury report, including four of their five starters from the championship lineup.

MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is listed as questionable to play with a right index finger sprain, an injury that has been visible since the early part of the season.

Newly-named All-Star Chet Holmgrem is listed as questionable to play with back spasms, and center Isaiah Hartenstein is questionable top play due to management of his soleus injury that has kept him out of several games this season.

The only other questionable designation goes to Jaylin Williams, listed with a left shoulder contusion.

All of Ajay Mitchell, Jalen Williams, Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic are out, with former All-Defense member Alex Caruso listed as doubtful to play.

The Magic are currently on the opposite end of the injury spectrum, seeing only two players listed, one of which is on G League designation. They will be without star wing Franz Wagner, a major part of the team’s two-way attack.

The Thunder and Magic will tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Oklahoma City, OK.