OKC Thunder Set New Timeline For Injured Stars Out of All-Star Break

The Oklahoma City Thunder have struggled to get healthy, and stay healthy, this season. That struggle remains part of the team's story even following the NBA All-Star break.

On Thursday night, ahead of the team's Friday night tilt against the Brooklyn Nets in their first game back from the mid-season layoff, the Oklahoma City Thunder communications department released a medical update on Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams and Rising Stars guard Ajay Mitchell.

Just ahead of the Thunder's Feb. 4 matchup with the San Antonio Spurs, the Bricktown Ballers announced that Gilgeous-Alexander was dealing with an abdominal strain that would have him set to be re-evaluated following the All-Star break.

Williams left the Thunder's Feb. 11 game against the Phoenix Suns early after re-aggravating his Hamstring strain that put him out at least a week after first dazzling the hardwood in the Valley for 28 points in 20 minutes in the game that looked closest to his 2025 All-NBA peak than any other time this season.

Mitchell has been out since Jan. 21 when he left the Thunder's conteset with the Milwaukee Bucks early after first having 18 points, three rebounds, two assists and as many steals.

The Thunder returned to practice this afternoon and after Mark Daigneault elected to not reveal the banged up trios status, the team announced their status Thursday evening.

According to the team, Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal strain) and Mitchell (abdominal strain and left ankle sprain) will be re-evaluated in approximately one week. Whereas Williams (hamstring strain) will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.

It is important to note that the re-evaluation period, as seen, is not a return to play, it just marks the next update that the team will give on the trio's status whatever that may be.

For Gilgeous-Alexander he has missed eight games to this point, Williams has lost 30 games due to injury and Mitchell has spent 13 games in street clothes.

In the next week, the OKC Thunder play four games which would push their superstar's missed games to 12 with only four games of wiggle room to play with to ensure he qualifies for NBA Postseaosn awards in a season that he is the favorite to take home his second NBA MVP honor.

It will be tough for the Oklahoma City Thunder to navigate missing this trio, that is not only a lot of scoring to have in street clothes but team-creation as well offensively not to mention an elite defender in Williams.

There is only a quarter of the season left and the Oklahoma City Thunder has seen their preferred rotation healthy together for less than 100 minutes.