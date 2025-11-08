Oklahoma City Looks to Extend Six-Game Win Streak Over Sacramento
The defending champions have came to play.
Eight wins, now one loss following a tight-knit game against the Portland Trail Blazers where the Thunder was edged out—but nonetheless, an 8-0 start on the year is impressive. And without Jalen Williams for the entire season thus far, plus Chet Holmgren being sidelined for a few games, Oklahoma City hasn't competed to its typical championship-caliber degree despite those eight wins.
It hasn't mattered too much though. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still playing impressively with 33.3 points on average to this point, Ajay Mitchell has flipped a switch, Isaiah Hartenstein has came along nicely and each of the Thunder's reserves have continued to progress substantially as expected.
And now on a Friday night, Oklahoma City steps into a road matchup against the Sacramento Kings—a team the Thunder hasn't lost to in nearly two calendar years. Oklahoma City holds a six-game win streak over this team as it stands heading into Friday night's matchup.
The Thunder's already claimed one win over the Kings this season.
Thirty-one points from Gilgeous-Alexander, 18 from Mitchell and Aaron Wiggins apiece plus a double-double from Hartenstein—Oklahoma City took a seven-point win over Sacramento in late October inside Paycom Center.
Now in a hostile environment in the Golden 1 Center, the Thunder's dealing with a bit slimmer lineup, but they will fortunately get Holmgren back for this one, which is a big addition of course. Oklahoma City will be without Wiggins, Williams and Lu Dort, three heavy hitters on both ends of the floor for this team.
But coming off a loss, the chances of the Thunder dropping two in a row are extremely slim. Plus, the Kings will be dealing without Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray—two heavy hitters for Sacramento as well, respectively.
The Thunder didn't have a single game against the Kings where they won by less than 16 points last year in its three-game series. Twenty-one, 34, 16, and now by six points, Oklahoma City's continued success against this Kings squad, newly instated head coach Doug Christie will look to flip that script as Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault looks to make it seven wins in a row.
But without Williams, Wiggins and Dort—Holmgren and Oklahoma City will have to be on their A-game on Friday night.