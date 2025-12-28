Philadelphia 76ers in Unfortunate Spot as OKC Thunder Look to Recoup

For the 26-5 Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder, 80% of its losses have came in the month of December.

60% of its losses have came at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs, now 3-0 versus the defending NBA champions on the season.

The team's last two losses have came in its last two games—both by the Spurs—marking the first time this season that the Thunder has suffered back-to-back blemishes on what appeared to be a potential record-breaking finish by the end of the season early on.

A year ago, Oklahoma City only dropped consecutive losses twice on the season, limiting their losing streaks to just two games for the two times it occurred.

On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers will have to take on this humbled Thunder team coming off two losses—not the best place to be. The last time the Thunder dropped three contests in a row came in April of the 2023-24 season when this team was extensively youthful. Oklahoma City has since been extremely adept at making sure losing streaks do not get even remotely out of hand.

And unfortunately for the 76ers, they could be without both Paul George and Joel Embiid in this one. On the other side, Oklahoma City will be without Jaylin Williams.

This will be the two teams' first matchup against each other this season out of two bouts as the Thunder look to mend things back together—but to do that, the team will need to shoot efficiently and have its surrounding cast support its superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Iso ball hasn't lended itself well in close-game situations, and the Thunder's second and third scoring options have been underwhelming alongside Gilgeous-Alexander's consistent scoring efforts. But on the cusp of its potential third loss with a few days off in between, this team should be coming into Paycom Center on its A-game.

The Thunder should have everything in order on Sunday. But if this one is lost, it'll be to the point of discomfort as the team will soon have to go on a short road stint.