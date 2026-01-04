Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Continues To Amaze for OKC Thunder With Absurd Feat

Scoring 30 points in an NBA game is no easy feat, but Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes it seem like it is. Now in his eighth season, seventh in Oklahoma City, the reigning MVP is averaging above 30 points a night for the fourth consecutive season.

This time, he is scoring at the most efficient rate of his career. Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 56.1% from the floor, 42.5% from three-point range and has a 68% true shooting, all career highs.

He is averaging 32.1 points, 6.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 33.1 minutes per game with that efficiency. He is currently leading the NBA in total points with 1090 and in field goals made with 374.

The Canadian guard is destined to be named to his fourth straight All-Star and All-NBA First teams and is the favorite to win MVP for a second consecutive year. History cannot avoid Gilgeous-Alexander.

With a 30-point, seven-assist performance in the Thunder's 131-94 rout of the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 2, Gilgeous-Alexander surpassed Hall of Fame center Patrick Ewing to No. 40 on the all-time list in career 30-point games, with his 204th in his young career. The 27-year-old has played in 496 career games, meaning he has scored at least 30 points in 41.1% of his appearances.

Gilgeous-Alexander did not reach the 30-point mark once in his rookie season with the Los Angeles Clippers, meaning he has reached the number in 49.2% of his 414 games with the Thunder. Consistency has defined Gilgeous-Alexander's career, setting him up for incredible success throughout his career.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with his 204th game with 30+ points. That passes Patrick Ewing for 40th most on the NBA's All-Time list. pic.twitter.com/AXJh6y7f7W — OKC Thunder Stats (@ThunderNumbers) January 3, 2026

The former University of Kentucky Wildcat is approaching a feat that has not been done since the 1960s as well. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 20 points in 106 consecutive games, the most from any guard in NBA history; he is chasing only legendary big man Wilt Chamberlain's once untouchable 126 consecutive games, which was set between 1961 and 63.

He is doing this consistently despite sitting out a high amount of fourth quarters due to the dominance of the Thunder. In fact, Gilgeous-Alexander has already broken the record for most 30-point games in under 30 minutes in a single season, with 11 of such occurrences in just 34 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander surpassed Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's record of nine set in the 2019-20 campaign on New Year's Eve against the Portland Trail Blazers.

A guard that can score the ball at all three levels at the rate Gilgeous-Alexander does is a once-in-a-generation talent. These marks of history are just some of the many to come throughout the career of SI's 2025 Sportsperson of the Year.