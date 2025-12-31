Should OKC Thunder Look to Trade Fourth-Year Wing Ousmane Dieng?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are off to another strong start.

After going 68-14 in 2024-25, OKC appears to be on a similar pace this season, opening up the 2025-26 campaign with a 28-5 record.

A large part of the team's success had been Oklahoma City's depth, with Mark Daigneault's team featuring a number of solid rotation pieces.

Even 2024 second-round pick Ajay Mitchell has developed into a talented player off the bench for the Thunder. With so many talented pieces, though, there are a few players on the end of OKC's bench who haven't gotten as much time to develop their skills on the court.

Ousmane Dieng, for example, has averaged 12.3 minutes per game throughout his four years in the Modern Frontier after being a lottery pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Dieng, a 22-year old wing from France, is averaging 4.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 43.8% from 3-point range in 17 appearances this season.

Dieng's percentage from beyond the arc is a career high, as the fourth-year player has shown flashes in multiple contests during the 2025-26 campaign. Listed at 6-foot-9 and 185 pounds, the former No. 11 overall selection has an intriging blend of size, length and perimeter shooting potential.

For the Thunder, though, Dieng likely isn't far along enough in his development as a player to earn significant time on the court. Dieng scored in double figures during both of his last two apperances, but each came at the end of blowout wins for OKC against Utah and Phoenix.

Additionally, the 2022 lottery pick is in the final year of his rookie contract, and is set to enter restricted free agency over the summer.

While Dieng may not fit with the Thunder's timeline, he could be an interesting piece for a young team who is still rebuilding. In a different situation, Dieng could earn more time on the floor to showcase his skills and potentially earn a lasting role in the NBA.

For Oklahoma City, it doesn't appear likely that Dieng would net a substantial return in a potential trade, but it could land the Thunder another second-round pick. While it is unclear whether OKC is looking to trade Dieng, or what teams would be interested in acquiring the 22-year-old, it seems reasonable for Sam Presti and company to inquire about Dieng's value.

The Thunder will have to make a decision before the Feb. 5 NBA Trade Deadline.

