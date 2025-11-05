Three Starters Tagged on OKC Thunder Injury Report vs. Trail Blazers
For the first time ever, the Oklahoma City Thunder are 8-0.
In downing the LA Clippers 126-107 on Tuesday night, Oklahoma City officially saw its best-ever start to a season. The late-night LA win would help to surpass last year’s championship squad who started 7-1.
Things seemed in jeopardy early, when OKC went down 13 points in the opening frame, largely due to James Harden’s white-hot shooting. Though the Thunder would see a blistering second half featuring plenty of crisp offense and now-patented defense.
OKC will look to continue their early-season success in the second half of a back-to-back against Portland tonight.
The Trail Blazers sit at 4-3 on the season, though that hardly portrays just how improved the team has looked so far. They’ve continued to rely heavily on defense, flying around as a connected unit, and have seen an offensive surge with the addition of Jrue Holiday, as well as the development of Deni Avdija, Shaedon Sharpe and more.
While the Thunder are presently the more talented team, Portland could certainly snag a Wednesday win. And they could be motivated to considering OKC has won 15-straight.
Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Trail Blazers ahead of tonight’s game:
OKC Thunder injuries:
Alex Caruso — Out: Rest
Luguentz Dort — Out: Right upper trap strain
Chet Holmgren — Out: Low back
Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL
Nikola Topic — Out: N/A
Jalen Williams — Out: Right wrist
Kenrich Williams — Out: Left knee
Portland Trail Blazers injuries:
Scoot Henderson — Out: Left hamstring
Damian Lillard — Out: Left achilles
Shaedon Sharpe — Probable: Left calf
Matisse Thybulle — Out: Left thumb
Blake Wesley — Out: Right foot
The Thunder will again be undermanned on Wednesday night, as Chet Holmgren, Luguentz Dort and Alex Caruso will all miss the contest against Portland.
Chet Holmgren missed three-straight games with lower back soreness before playing against LA, and Caruso is simply resting on the second night of a back-to-back. Dort left Tuesday's game holding his shoulder and wouldn't return, and has now been tagged with an upper right trap sprain on the IR.
Oklahoma City will also be without rookies in Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic, Kenrich Williams and star Jalen Williams, who will be reevaluated in a few weeks.
Portland will be without a quad of guards in former No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson, franchise favorite Damian Lillard due to an Achilles tear, Matisse Thybulle and Blake Wesley. Shaedon Sharpe is probable to play.
The Thunder and Trail Blazers tip off at 9 p.m. CT tonight.