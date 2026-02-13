Three Takeaways From The Thunder's Loss To The Bucks

The Thunder didn’t go into the break the way they wanted to.

The Milwaukee Bucks traveled to OKC for the final game before the All-Star break and sent OKC into the time off with a 110-93 loss. Isaiah Joe tried his best to lead OKC in this bout with 17 points, but in the end, the short-handed Thunder couldn’t fight off the Bucks.

Although it might not have been a great night for the Thunder’s record, OKC fans had something to smile about when Nikola Topic checked into his first-ever NBA game. Topic missed all of last season with a partially torn ACL, and then missed the beginning of this year as he bravely fought testicular cancer.

As Topic checked in the whole arena stood to its feet to finally welcome the young guard to his debut. Although it wasn’t a game the Thunder will want to remember, it was a special moment that will never be forgotten.

Here are three takeaways from OKC’s loss to the Bucks.

Feb 12, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr. (44) fall to the floor during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

1. OKC is sick of the injury bug

The Thunder walked into this matchup with the Bucks with another long list of names on the injury report. MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ajay Mitchell each missed another game on their current injury stretch, and Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein both were out after playing just last night.

Oklahoma City felt their absences as the Bucks dominated the first half, going into the break up by 12. Things didn’t turn around for the Thunder, as the Bucks extended that lead to 16 going into the fourth, before eventually taking the game.

The Thunder hope to have as many players as possible back after the All-Star break, so they can get back to business as usual. Injuries are a part of every season, but OKC is tired of injuries being a part of its own.

Feb 12, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Ousmane Dieng (21) is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) on the way to the basket during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

2. Not the same aggression on defense

OKC didn’t seem to have the fire they are capable of on the defensive side of the ball. The usual amount of disruption wasn’t there as the Thunder only had three steals compared to their average of around 10. This would ultimately cause OKC to lose the turnover battle 16-11, something that is out of the ordinary for this Thunder squad.

Milwaukee also seemed not be phased when shooting the ball as it ended the night shooting 46% from the field and 40% from three. Granted, some of OKC’s defensive weapons weren’t available tonight, but overall, it just wasn’t the suffocating defense OKC is capable of.

Feb 12, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) and guard Alex Caruso (9) high five after a play against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

3. It is the Thunder’s season to lose

Now that the All-Star break has officially begun, the Thunder go into the break ranking first in the West. San Antonio is not far behind, but at this point, OKC still has full control over its own destiny.

Oklahoma City hopes to come out of the break well rested and ready to dominate its remaining 26 games of the season. While the Thunder hope to remain in first place, the ultimate goal is the squad’s second championship in a row.

The Thunder will be back on the court on Feb. 20 to take on the Nets in Oklahoma City. This will begin the final push of OKC’s season and is hopefully the next step in the franchise’s second NBA Championship.