Three Takeaways From The Thunder's Short-Handed Loss To The Spurs

It might have been a loss, but not the loss everyone thought it would be.

OKC walked into this bout with a skeleton squad and actually made it a game. The Spurs would lead by as much as 22 points in this game, but OKC would come back to make it a game in the fourth quarter.

However, the Spurs would eventually pull away in the final minutes and win this game 116-106.

OKC saw no Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort and even more, but still fought like true champions.

This isn’t necessarily a game the Thunder wants to remember, but it serves as a good reminder that OKC’s role players are a hard pill to swallow.

Here are three takeaways from the Thunder’s short-handed loss against the Spurs.

Feb 4, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) passes the ball while defended by guard Isaiah Joe (11) of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

1. Injuries impact the Thunder’s defense the most

Without the majority of the Thunder’s defensive threats, the Spurs were able to score at will. San Antonio came out of the gate and scored 73 points in the first half. This included the Spurs shooting 50% from the field and 46% from deep. The second half was a little better for the Thunder as the Spurs would end the game shooting 45% from the floor and scoring 116 points.

OKC’s defense didn’t cause the same level of disruption, as the Thunder had 10 steals and only caused the Spurs to turn the ball over 14 times. This allowed San Antonio to score at will and cruise to an easier win.

Feb 4, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) defends against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

2. Role players getting a chance to shine

With OKC walking into this bout with a skeleton squad, it was up to some of Oklahoma City’s role players to try and hang on to the Spurs for dear life. This challenge was taken to heart by Aaron Wiggins, Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams.

The three combined for 69 points, led by Kenrich, who scored 25 of his own. The three kept OKC in the game as the Thunder were fighting tooth and nail and wouldn’t get off the Spurs' tail. Wednesday night served as a positive sign that OKC can be deeper than just its stars, and is an exciting sight for the rest of the season.

Feb 4, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) going for a jump ball to start a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

3. A rough way to end the series

With this loss, the Thunder officially loses the season series to the Spurs 4-1. Although they would have lost the series even with a win, it stings to know that they were hindered from going out on a high note.

The Thunder were closer to securing a win than most of the world thought they would be entering this game. OKC would never lead in this game, but they would come within four points in the fourth quarter. So, although it goes down as a loss in OKC’s record, it makes you wonder how big a win it could’ve been if all the Thunder’s stars showed up to play.