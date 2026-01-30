OKC Thunder Announce Unique Starting Five, Hartenstein Goes to Bench

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a grueling stretch coming up. The team is forced to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight which tips off a stretch of battling the Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. There are few roll over options on that list, perhaps just one, with the Bucks. All while being short handed.

Oklahoma City is without All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, defensive-ace Alex Caruso and top bench bucket getter Ajay Mitchell as the Thunder do get starting big man Isaiah Hartenstein and defensive ace Cason Wallace back into the fold for Mark Daigneault's club.

"It's the point-of-attack defense. It's the pick-and-roll defense. It's what he does for our rebounding. He's an elite offensive rebounder, an elite screener, a great pocket passer and an above-the-rim finisher on the rolls. He obviously brings a lot of stuff to the table for us and kind of expands our optionality as a team, so we welcome him back. We're certainly thrilled to have him back," Daigneault said pregame in Minnesota on Hartenstein's return.

With the seven footer making his return from his second extended absence of the season while nursing a right soleus strain. Tonight, many expected to see him back alongside Chet Holmgren in the starting five. As always, Daigneault played the first five close to the vest but 30 minutes before tip-off, the NBA world got their shocking answer ahead of this Nationally televised tilt.

Jan 27, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) reacts to an officials call after a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineup

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Lu Dort, G

Aaron Wiggins, F

Jaylin Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, C

Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineup

Anthony Edwards, G

Donte DiVincenzo, G

Jaden McDaniels, F

Julius Randle, F

Rudy Gobert, C

This is a unique look for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have seldomly seeing Jaylin Williams and Chet Holmgren even share the floor together with even fewer starts alongside one another. Though, it could point to a minute restriction for Hartenstein and Wallace in their first games back from injury.

Up next, the road gets no easier as Sunday the Oklahoma City Thunder will be in Denver to take on the Nuggets but between now and then get to enjoy their first two day break in games since Dec. 26-27.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this game and the rest of the season for the Oklahoma City Thunder.