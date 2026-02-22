The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon inside the Paycom Center. The Thunder are banged up while taking on the red-hot Cavs. Oklahoma City is without superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, Rising Star Ajay Mitchell and Defensive-ace Alex Caruso for this contest making it an uphill battle for the Thunder to try to earn a win.

Jan 19, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Lu Dort has seen a ton of success defending the likes of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. So much so that in their last meeting, Dort limited Mitchell to just 5-for-18 shooting from the floor. If the Oklahoma City Thunder defensive ace can duplicate that showing and Cason Wallace can step up against Harden, then the Thunder could have a formula to get a win.

Any Oklahoma City win this afternoon would be predicated on the Thunder making this game a rock fight via their defense slowing down Cleveland and each team laboring to score. Someone still has to step up on the offensive end though for the Bricktown Ballers and it will take a return to form for swingman Aaron Wiggins. Last year the Maryland product had plenty of stretches where he was a bucket getter for certain segments of the season in situations such as this one with so many injuries. That has not been the case recently, but the Thunder need that to change in a big way during this Sunday afternoon affair.

Isaiah Joe has been a completely different player this season, truly able to expand his offensive role both as a scorer flying around screens, ducking into the mid-range and attacking the rim but also as a play maker making the defense pay for the respect they have to show him as a weapon. His shot falling tonight will determine just how much of a chance Oklahoma City has at winning this contest.

Game Information

Date: Feb. 22

Matchup: OKC Thunder (43-14) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (36-21)

Time: 12:00 PM CT

Location: Paycom Center –– Oklahoma City, OK

TV: ABC

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to pull off an impressive win against the Cleveland Cavaliers who are surging since the James Harden trade. The Cavs are unbeaten since the deadline while Oklahoma City has stumbled at times with a short handed roster.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will hit the road to take on the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday on the front end of a back to back which is followed up by a Wednesday clash against the Detriot Pistons.