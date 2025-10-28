What to Watch For OKC Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings
The Oklahoma City Thunder are aiming to stay unbeaten on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings. This marks the Thunder's first back-to-back set of the NBA season, after the Bricktown ballers collected their fourth win on Monday in Dallas.
Here is what to watch for in that contest.
What to Watch For
Oklahoma City has been short handed the entire season, now after two double overtime games and on the second night of a back-to-back, it is expected that the Thunder will be running on fumes in this contest. The Thunder will not submit an injury report until later in the day given the NBA rules on the second leg of this back-to-back set. However, the Thunder are expected to still be short handed tonight, with superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander needing to carry a massive offensive load. Yesterday against Dallas, Gilgeous-Alexander didn't have his typical scoring pressure for the full 48 minutes. Throughout his career he has been excellent at responding to outings such as Monday. Expect him to be in attack mode early and often agianst the Kings.
Russell Westbrook was a late addition to this Sacramento squad as training camp began, he now makes his return to the Paycom Center sporting the No. 18 for the amount of seasons he has played in the NBA. The last time Westbrook walked on the Paycom Center hardwood, his Nuggets were ousted in the second round of the NBA Playoffs in a seven game series. Westbrook was booed for the first time in Bricktown just four months ago. Expect tonight's reception to be a warm welcome with the understanding that was all in good postseason fun, the way the ultra competitor wanted it.
When waiting on the injury report, consider rising star Chet Holmgren's status. He has appeared on each of the last two reports for Oklahoma City as questionable with lower back soreness before eventually suiting up and playing well in each of those contests. This on the heels of him dislocating his thumb on Saturday in Atlanta. Does he play and how effective will he be on this second leg of a back-to-back?
Game Information
- Date: Oct. 28
- Matchup: OKC Thunder (4-0) vs. Sacramento Kings (1-2)
- Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Paycom Center –– Oklahoma City, OK
- TV: FanDuel Sports OK
- Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder get a much deserved day off after this three game in four night stretch On Thursday, the OKC Thunder are back in action inside the friendly confines of the Paycom Center against the Washington Wizards.