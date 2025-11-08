Who is OKC Thunder’s Top Newcomer So Far?
A few weeks into the season, the NBA community is evaluating all the new talent that joined their respective teams. From big free agent signings to rookies making their debuts, it has been a fun few weeks seeing new faces in new places in the league.
For the Thunder, though, there’s not much new about this team at all. It’s nearly the exact same team that won an NBA championship a season ago, and they returned nearly the entirety of the roster’s production on the court. A few rookies, Brooks Barnhizer and Chris Youngblood, have been able to contribute, but there hasn’t been too much new production and understandably so.
So when ESPN released its list of Top Newcomers for every NBA team, the Thunder’s section was understandably difficult. They ended up making an exception to the list and counting Ajay Mitchell as a new face for the team, and it makes sense. Mitchell was a rookie a season ago and played in just 36 games due to injury.
His role has expanded significantly, and he has been one of the Thunder’s top scorers to begin the season.
In the apron era, a financial reckoning will soon force the Thunder to rearrange their rotation below the headliners,” Anthony Slater wrote. “But that day is not yet here. Oklahoma City brought back the entirety of its championship rotation, so there isn't much room for a newcomer to bust through the doors. Mitchell will have to qualify in his second season.
“He played 597 minutes as a rookie before toe surgery, and there were intriguing flashes. But the first seven games of his second season have been something different. Stepping into a major role due to backcourt injuries, Mitchell is averaging 17.3 points in 27.6 minutes, making the case he should stay in Mark Daigneault's nightly plans even when Jalen Williams and others have returned.”
After Oklahoma City's battle with the Clippers, Mitchell's averages are down a bit but still impressive. He's averaging 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game. His defense has been just as impressive as his offense.
Mitchell signed a 3-year, $9 million extension this offseason which is beginning to look like another genius move from Sam Presti and company. He has been a terrific spot starter and it looks like he’ll be filling a huge need for the Thunder this season off the bench when the lineup returns to full strength.
His 16.7 points per game ranks fourth on the team, and a spot behind Isaiah Joe who has played just four games so far this season. Mitchell has vaulted up the rankings for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award and seems to be one of the early favorites.
His ability to patrol the offense as a lead guard when the Thunder's stars exit the game, or take the reigns next to them to take some pressure off, is extremely valuable. The craziest part is that he's putting up these numbers while his 3-point shot isn't falling. He's shooting just 28.6% from long range, down from 38.3% a year ago. When he starts to connect, his average could hike up in a hurry.
While Mitchell isn't a newcomer, he is a newcomer specific to his role. He's taking on huge responsibilities for the NBA champs, and that doesn't appear to be changing any time soon.