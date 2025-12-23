OKC Thunder Guard Ajay Mitchell is Part of NBA All-Value Team

Despite a few losses recently, Oklahoma City’s start to the 2025 season has been nothing short of impressive. From top to bottom, everyone has found a way to contribute and step up. There have been many big time contributors night-to-night, but none more consistent than Ajay Mitchell.

For Thunder fans who have followed Mitchell’s journey, it’s not a surprise that he’s reached these heights. The only surprise might be how quickly his ascension happened — he has been invaluable for this team so far this season.

Mitchell has been able to suit up in all 28 Thunder games so far this season — an impressive feat on a relatively injured roster. He has certainly made the most of his opportunity, and continues to reward the Thunder for signing him to a long-term deal earlier than many expected this summer.

The rest of the league has certainly started to take notice of Mitchell’s impact, and how could you not? The Thunder did it again with another late-round draft pick. He’s averaging 14.1 points, 3.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. He carried plenty of weight when Jalen Williams was sidelined to start the season, and has continued to produce at a high level with a healthy group on the floor.

His play earned him a spot on ESPN’s All-Value team, a list of players making less than $3 million this season with less than six years of NBA experience.

“Oklahoma City moved up two spots to select Mitchell in the second round of the 2024 draft,” Bobby Marks wrote. “That move, like many lately for the defending champs, has already paid dividends. Mitchell, who signed a three-year, $8.7 million contract in the offseason, is averaging 14.1 points, fourth most in the NBA among reserves.

“After averaging 6.5 points last season — and sitting out half of it because of a toe injury — Mitchell's role increased with Jalen Williams recovering from offseason wrist surgery. In the Thunder's first 19 games without Williams, Mitchell ranked third on the team in points (15.9) and second in steals (1.7). He had five games of at least 20 points.”

Mitchell certainly stands alone on the list, averaging the most points per game and playing on the best team. It’s hard enough to be an efficient, high-scoring, second-round pick that finds success within the first two years of your NBA career. But it’s even harder to contribute to winning in the process, and do so on the best team in the NBA — a historic team.