Why OKC Thunder Should Consider Russell Westbrook Reunion at Trade Deadline

Oklahoma City hasn’t been playing at its best lately, but the trade deadline could bring in some much-needed help.

Throughout Sam Presti’s time as the Thunder’s GM, there haven’t been many blockbuster midseason deals, particularly in years where the Thunder are contenders. While the Thunder have fallen off from their 24-1 start, that doesn’t mean Oklahoma City will necessarily be ready to make any significant moves 50 games into the season.

Of course, with the trade deadline less than a week away, the rumors will continue to swirl around the league, and the Thunder’s massive pool of assets will always put them in discussions. While Oklahoma City seems unlikely to entertain any league-changing deal, such as a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, it might be willing to make a small change for the better, such as trading for Russell Westbrook.

In his 18th NBA season and seventh since leaving Oklahoma City, Westbrook could be an ideal trade candidate for the Thunder for a number of reasons. Considering the Thunder and Sacramento Kings are no strangers to being trade partners, most recently executing a draft-night deal that sent Nique Clifford to the West Coast, there could be a simple path to getting the Thunder’s all-time great back in Oklahoma City.

Assuming it doesn’t take much more than Ousmane Dieng and a second-round pick or two to get the former MVP, it would be an intriguing proposition for the Thunder. While Westbrook is obviously past his prime, he can still be one of the most electric players in the league.

Nov 7, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) dribbles the ball next to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the first quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Averaging 15.4 points, 6 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Kings this season in 48 games, Westbrook could fill some clear holes in Oklahoma City. While Ajay Mitchell and Jalen Williams are currently out, the Thunder have struggled in their past few games finding consistent creation outside of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, which is something that Westbrook could aid.

Along with his playmaking, Westbrook is the greatest rebounding guard of all-time, and he could be a massive help to the Thunder on the glass as they currently rank 24th in the league in rebound percentage. Add in a career-best 35% mark from beyond the arc on nearly six attempts per game, and Westbrook could even give the Thunder an occasional boost in the shooting department.

While the turnover issues and occasionally erratic defense could be be enough to keep Oklahoma City from entertaining a Westbrook reunion, the low-risk factor should be something to keep in mind. All Westbrook would be doing is taking a roster spot from a player who currently isn’t in the rotation, and the Thunder would still have last season’s postseason core intact.

Maybe Westbrook wouldn’t be the perfect fit for the Thunder, but there’s no doubt that he’s still more than capable of competing at a high level and contributing to winning basketball. And, of course, it’d be a storybook ending if Westbrook came back to Oklahoma City and played a role in a Thunder title run.