Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Anthony Edwards, Hornets-Mavs, Pistons-Suns)

Thursday’s NBA action features some terrific games, highlighted by the Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a rematch of last season’s Western Conference Finals.

I have a bet that I love in that game, as I’m targeting Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards – even though he’s playing the second night of a back-to-back.

There are seven other games to consider as well on Jan. 29, including a clash between two playoff-caliber teams in the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns, although the Suns are down All-Star guard Devin Booker.

Plus, the top two candidates for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award, Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel, are set to do battle on Thursday night.

After a 1-of-3 showing on Wednesday, I’m looking to bounce back with three plays for Thursday’s eight-game slate in the NBA.

Here’s a look at each of my favorite bets and their latest odds on Jan. 29.

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 155-116 (+12.45 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1446-1353-27 (+45.61 units)

NBA Best Bets Today

Phoenix Suns Team Total UNDER 105.5 (-112)

Charlotte Hornets Moneyline (-175) vs. Dallas Mavericks

Anthony Edwards OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-154)

Phoenix Suns Team Total UNDER 105.5 (-112)

Devin Booker (ankle) has been ruled out for the Suns for the third game in a row, making them a risky team to bet on against the Detroit Pistons, who rank No. 2 in the NBA in net rating, defensive rating and opponent points per game.

Detroit is allowing just 110.0 points per game this season, and I think it can shut down this Suns offense that has struggled in the six games that Booker has missed. Phoenix also may be down Collin Gillespie (questionable) and Jalen Green (questionable) in this matchup.

In six games without Booker, the Suns are averaging just 101.3 points per game, putting up less than 100 points on multiple occasions:

Dec. 5: 117-98 loss to Houston

Dec. 8: 108-105 win over Minnesota

Dec. 10: 138-89 loss to Oklahoma City

Jan. 15: 108-105 loss to Detroit

Jan 25: 111-102 loss to Miami

Jan. 27: 106-102 win over Brooklyn

So, Phoenix has yet to score more than 108 points in a game without Booker, and it’s only cleared this total twice (winning both games). The Suns are shooting just 42.6 percent from the field in those six games, and they failed to clear this line against Detroit in a game that Booker missed.

Even if the Suns hang around in this matchup, I expect them to struggle to break 100 on Thursday.

Charlotte Hornets Moneyline (-175) vs. Dallas Mavericks

Both the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday, but I lean with the Hornets to win this matchup on the road.

Charlotte is a 4.5-point favorite, but I’m going to stick with a moneyline bet since both teams have some players up in the air for this game, especially after Cooper Flagg missed Wednesday’s game for Dallas.

The Hornets are 9-1 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season, and they are No. 1 in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games. Charlotte is 7-3 over that stretch and has won four games in a row, making a serious push for a play-in spot in the East.

Meanwhile, Dallas is just 22nd in net rating this season and may be better off tanking for a top draft pick with Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II both injured. The Mavs are over .500 at home this season, but they’re coming off a double-digit loss to Minnesota last night.

I think Charlotte remains hot and picks up a road win on Thursday.

Anthony Edwards OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-154)

Anthony Edwards didn't have his best game on Wednesday against Dallas, shooting just 6-for-17 from the field. He finished with just 20 points, but the star guard knocked down three of his four shots from beyond the arc.

On Thursday, his 3-point prop is set at just 2.5 (he’s averaging over three per game) against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

OKC ranks just 26th in the league in opponent 3s made per game and opponent 3-point percentage, making this a great matchup for a player like Edwards who takes a ton of shots from beyond the arc.

Edwards is averaging 8.4 3-point attempts per game this season, and he’s been efficient in those looks, shooting 41.4 percent. He has cleared this line twice against OKC this season, shooting 5-for-10 and 3-for-6 from deep in those matchups.

He’s extremely undervalued at this number on Thursday night.

