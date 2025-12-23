Why the OKC Thunder Continue to Trust Lu Dort

It has been a slow start for Lu Dort, one that includes an eye poppingly low 30% from beyond the arc compared to his 40% output a year ago. When the rest of the Oklahoma City Thunder are rolling, to the tune of 26-3, a struggling defense ace sticks out like a sore thumb and wrongfully catches the fire from a fabase with little to complain about for as much as that is somes favorite activity.

Though, the Oklahoma City Thunder never wavered and never will, as it relates to Dort. The six year NBA veteran has not only been a streaky shooter his whole career, but has delivered on each big stage his entire NBA life dating back to as a rookie in the bubble posting a 30 point Game 7. As recently as Game 5 against Denver and Indiana in the second round and NBA Finals respectively to help lead the Thunder to a championship.

On Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies, Dort posted 13 points on 3-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc and a put back finish in transition to couple with his elite defensive activity in this one. Flying around the court to front entry passes, get deflections and pick the pockets of the shaky Grizzlies earning him three steals and as many blocks on the night. A return to form for the Arizona State product.

So what changed? What got into the defensive ace to break out of his slump? Honestly, nothing. The ball went in.

"I haven't talk to him. Other than asking how his family is," Daigneault joked when asked about the conversations he has with Lu Dort during this cold stretch. "I am speaking to him, but not about his performance."

Some things are better left unsaid. Oklahoma City has an undying trust in Dort and they know the 26-year-old will eventually reward that faith.

"I have such a belief in Lu and his competitiveness. I've seen him go through so many ups and downs over the last six years and how he's responded to that. He's so consistent as a competitor," Daigneault said of Dort. "He always puts the work in. He has unbelievable self-belief. He maintains a level of high confidence through all circumstances. I got a lot of faith in betting on that."

Part of that confidence in himself and trust in Dort stems from his demeanor and who he is as a teammate. When he shows up and puts the work in the same way, it is easy to treat even cold stretches as business as usual.

"Lu is Lu, he is the same person every day. That is why we love him. Never too high, never too low. He can go 0-for-5 on one game and you can bet your money on it that he is going to come back the next game and still shoot it. Just having that confidence and he does everything else. All the little things that we need on the team, Lu fills that roll," Kenrich Williams explained.

Perhaps Monday's game against Memphis will spark Dort moving forward, but no matter what, it is easy to see why the Thunder give the defense-ace a long leash. There is no panic in Dort's game or those around him.