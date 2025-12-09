Will Any Team Cause Issues On OKC's NBA Cup Run?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to take on the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night for the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup. This will be the second time these two teams have faced off in cup play, as the Thunder beat the Suns 123-119 in group play.

OKC is looking to win its first-ever NBA Cup, as it fell short last year in the Championship against Milwaukee. Although the cup isn’t the Thunder’s main goal for the season, this Oklahoma City squad has got to have a chip on its shoulder to finish the job this year.

With the Thunder being the top seed in the West and having won 15 games straight, there’s no doubt that they are the team to beat. The question is, who, if anyone, is the team that could give the Thunder trouble? Here are three teams the Thunder could play, and what issues they might or might not cause.

Phoenix Suns

It’s hard to beat a team twice, especially when you’ve played that team so recently. The Suns were the team that played OKC the closest in group play, as they only lost by four. The Thunder were led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 37 points, along with Chet Holmgren, who added 23.

The Suns were able to stay in this game due to having 10 more offensive rebounds than the Thunder, and utilizing those extra possessions. Even so, the Thunder found a way to win, and if the Thunder can limit Phoenix’s second-chance points, they should have no problem moving to the second round.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs are the only team the Thunder have yet to play on the West side of the NBA Cup bracket, and could be their biggest issue. OKC would face San Antonio in the second round, and it could be the hardest matchup for the Thunder.

This all depends on one person, Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs’ big man has been out since November with a calf strain, but is likely to return by the second round of the NBA Cup Playoffs. The young Spurs have turned it around faster than expected and are loaded with raw potential in Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle.

The Thunder have star power of their own, but a fully healthy Spurs team could be a formidable matchup, especially in the two teams' first matchup of the year.

New York Knicks

New York is another team the Thunder have yet to see this season. This matchup would occur in the NBA Cup Finals, and as the Knicks currently have the second-best record in the East, they seem like a favorite to meet the Thunder there.

The Knicks have a well-balanced team as six players are averaging at least 10 points. Still, the Knicks haven’t seen a team like the Thunder either, because nobody in NBA history has. The Thunder defense will cause a problem that the Knicks have not come across yet, which will likely end with the Thunder earning their first NBA Cup Championship.