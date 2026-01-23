With OKC Thunder Roster Spread Thin, the Next-Man-Up Mentality Continues

A year ago, this Oklahoma City Thunder team had just a handful of games where injuries significantly impacted them. There were definitely some guys who were sidelined for a bit with having to overcome some injury nuisances, but the injury bug last season did not come close to how it has infiltrated the team this season.

Probably the most glaring injury issue of all—Jalen Williams. He's missed 21 games this season to this point as Oklahoma City has relatively coasted to a 37-8 record, the best in the West.

First, missing a large portion of the start of the regular season after overcoming a wrist injury he suffered in the teams' title run last summer. And second, now dealing with a tweaked hamstring which he suffered during the Thunder's loss against the Miami Heat last Saturday.

Williams is averaging 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists when he's on the floor, which has been just 24 times this season—and some NBA fans have noticed a track record when he's been sidelined throughout the regular season. Since last season up to now, Oklahoma City has a 33-1 record while he's sat on the bench due to injury throughout regular season play. Luckily, his absences haven't affected his team too poorly to this point.

There's been a lot more the Thunder hasn't been able to pick back up from though, and a lot of that has been due to what the team is missing without Isaiah Hartenstein on the floor. His stout, 7-foot build has been missed in all of his 24 missed contests as well, leaving Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams to fend for themselves in the front court through the majority of games this season.

Unfortunately for Holmgren, the big man Williams has also missed some games and is currently on the injury report for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers due to a tweaked back.

Aaron Wiggins, listed as questionable, Ajay Mitchell now listed as out with an abdominal strain, Alex Caruso still out with an abductor strain—this team has been getting decimated with the injury bug. But this is what OKC and head coach Mark Daigneault have prepared for. There's always a next man up for this team, always a bench player who can fill a role effectively.

Whether it's a starter or role player sidelined, the Thunder roster is built for it. They'll need that next-man-up mentality on Friday night as well, and throughout its upcoming three-game home stretch.