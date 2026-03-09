OKC-Denver will be Thunder’s First Chance to see New Bench Lineup

The Oklahoma City Thunder have had another impressive regular season.

OKC is the NBA’s first team to reach 50 wins in 2025-26, doing so for the third consecutive season after securing 57 wins in 2024 and 68 wins in 2025. The Thunder won’t reach 68 victories again this season but has the chance to earn another No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

Despite the team’s success, though, Oklahoma City’s season has featured adversity. The group is dealing with multiple injuries, causing starters and other key rotation players like Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein and Ajay Mitchell to miss significant time on the court.

Mark Daigneault’s team should be shaking off some of that adversity soon, however, as Mitchell was recently cleared to return for the Thunder’s March 9 contest against the Denver Nuggets. Mitchell's return couldn’t come at a better time for OKC, who will meet Boston and Minnesota following the team’s third tussle with the Nuggets this season.

Mitchell, who hasn't played since Jan. 21, will reintegrate another ball handler and scorer to a Thunder team that has been missing a few key offensive creators throughout the year, especially in the second unit. On the season, the second-year guard is averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 48.7% from the field and 35% from 3-point range.

Upon his return, though, Mitchell will be flanked in Oklahoma City’s bench unit by another young creator in Jared McCain. The Thunder acquired McCain while Mitchell was sidelined with an injury, and the duo hasn’t gotten to share the court yet.

Together, McCain and Mitchell should be an entertaining and impactful backcourt pairing who can help carry the team’s offense when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t on the floor. In 13 contests since arriving in OKC, McCain, another second-year guard, is averaging 11.7 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 47% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc.

Since the duo hasn’t played together yet, there may be a few on-court growing pains as both players figure out how to operate alongside one another to start. McCain appeared to fit in relatively seamlessly with the rest of the Thunder, though, and could find the same result with Mitchell back on the floor.

If McCain and Mitchell are able to find a rhythm before the end of the regular season, they could become a solid offensive punch off the bench for OKC.

