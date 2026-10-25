OKC Thunder Add Micah Peavy on Two-Way Pact, Waive Oweh

The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen a ton of injuries pile up over the last two seasons. To start the 2026-27 campaign, the Thunder lost second-round pick Otega Oweh due to a ruptured Achilles suffered in the Thunder's fourth preseason game. That ruled the Kentucky product out for the season. With Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber on the shelf to start the campaign and the team already heading into the season with an open roster spot, the Thunder were down four roster spots before the ball was even tipped.

On Saturday afternoon, the Thunder announced that they have waived Oweh to clear a two-way spot, with the other two being taken up by rookie Josh Dix and second-year forward Brooks Barnhizer. That paved the way for the Oklahoma City Thunder to add a player on a two-way spot who is able to suit up this season for the Bricktown Ballers.

Oklahoma City wasted no time, later on Saturday announcing that Micah Peavy would be the team's new two-way addition. Sources tell Thunder on SI that Peavy's two-way deal with the Thunder is a one-year agreement. During the 2025 pre-draft process, Peavy had what is described as a very good pre-draft workout with the Thunder, per sources.

The Georgetown product, who played a season with Sorber as a member of the Hoyas, started his career with the New Orleans Pelicans, where he played in 61 games averaging 4.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.8 stocks (steals plus blocks) per game as a rookie. Peavy shot 38% from the field, 25% from 3-point land, and 76% from the charity stripe.

In college, Peavy was a 32% 3-point shooter, highlighted by a 40% campaign with the Hoyas on four attempts a night from downtown.

According to Synergy, the 6-foot-7 wing ranked in the 70th percentile in defending pick-and-roll ball handlers. Peavy forced matchups to shoot under 50% at the cup, showing his versatility on that end of the floor. The second-year swingman has shown flashes at the NBA level and makes for an interesting pickup for Oklahoma City.

With the Oklahoma City Thunder's reputation for playing two-way players in regular-season games, this made for a perfect landing spot for Peavy, who had other suitors on the open market. Mark Daigneault typically plays 11-13 players a night, and this addition, ahead of the team's first back-to-back set of the season as the 2026-27 campaign rolls on, gives the Thunder more players to count on.

While the Thunder have the deepest roster in the NBA, this is at the very least a positive addition for the team's organizational development. The OKC Blue, the Thunder's G League Affiliate, are a valuable resource that will likely roster high-level Thunder prospects at different points in the season. This is another NBA-caliber teammate to have down on the farm with the likes of Sorber and Topic –- who we can only assume will need some ramp-up time with the G League squad –– and even the lack of Bennett Stirtz minutes through the team's first two games could signal that he will spend time with the Blue.

For Oweh, this doesn't have to be the end of his time in Oklahoma City. He is fresh off season-ending surgery and may have the option to sign a G League pact with the OKC Blue. This would give the Kentucky product professional resources for his rehab process and something the organization has familiarity with.

Not only have they seen a handful of Thunder players need a redshirt year as rookies, but with the Blue, Adam Flagler and Payton Sandfort each entered their first G League seasons rehabbing injuries before getting healthy and eventually earning two-way spots. For sure a player-friendly and people-first organization, it wouldn't be shocking to see the team continue to support and help their 2026 second-round pick through what is going to be a lengthy rehab process.