OKC Thunder Defense Should Continue to Cause Issues for Lakers Star Guard

Oklahoma City battled its way to a blowout win in Game 1, and its defensive performance n an opposing star was a key reason.

On Tuesday night, the Thunder tipped off their second-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers with a 108-90 win. Still unbeaten in this postseason, the Thunder leaned on their great defense to secure a 1-0 lead in Round 2.

While there were a plethora of defensive highlights for the Thunder throughout the night, the most impactful may have been their ability to shut down Austin Reaves. Still working his way back from injury, Reaves hasn’t been able to shake off the rust yet, and the Thunder were able to take advantage.

In Game 1, Reaves finished with eight points on 3-of-16 shooting in just under 36 minutes of action. Add in six assists to four turnovers, and there wasn’t much going Reaves’ way in Paycom Center.

Of Reaves’ 16 shots, almost none were open looks or in rhythm. Whether it was Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell or a late closeout from Chet Holmgren, the Thunder never allowed Reaves to find his groove offensively or get consistently good looks.

Considering LeBron James had such an efficient 27-point night and the Lakers were still unable to keep the game close in the fourth quarter, Reaves’ rough outing loomed large. Also not allowing Reaves to get to the foul line, the Thunder effectively shut off the Lakers’ No. 2 scoring option.

While he’s still returning from injury, Reaves still managed to score 22 and 15 points in his two first-round matchups against the Houston Rockets. Of course, Reaves’ issues may just be that this hasn’t been a good matchup for him all season.

In three regular season games against Oklahoma City, Reaves averaged 14.7 points and 4.7 turnovers. While that type of performance would be concerning even if Los Angeles had Luka Doncic available, Reaves’ significant drop in performance from his season average of 23.3 points is crushing for this version of the Lakers.

For the Lakers to have any hopes of pulling out a game in this series, they’ll need Reaves to find some rhythm. However, the Thunder also understand that, and they’ll be more than ready to get physical with the fifth-year guard and do everything they can to keep him out of rhythm.

Although James’ legendary career has seen him carry underperforming teammates to incredible heights in the postseason, not even he will be able to get the Lakers over the hump if Oklahoma City continues to shut down Reaves.