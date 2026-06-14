OKC Thunder Guard Undergoes Offseason Procedure

The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen Nikola Topic battle through plenty of adversity. The Thunder guard was selected with the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Bricktown Ballers after he fell down draft boards due to a knee injury, tearing his ACL which held him out for the first 2024-25 campaign.

After recovering from his torn ACL Topic got back on the hardwood during the 2025 NBA Summer League where he lit it up. After starting training camp healthy and having a stellar preseason debut, Topic was diagnosed with testicular cancer. After beating cancer and going through the unthinkable journey at just 20-years-old, Topic began his return to play process with the G League affilate, the OKC Blue. After getting his legs back under him, Topic made his NBA debut on Feb. 12 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

From there, Topic played in 10 games, totaling 160 minutes while averaging five points, four assists, and two rebounds per game while shooting 43 percent from the floor and 40 percent from beyond the arc.

Everyone was looking forward to a healthy offseason from the young guard as next year seems like a prime chance for Topic to crack into the nightly rotation for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It was announced on Saturday by the Oklahoma City Thunder that Topic has undergone a minimum invasive lumbar mircodiscectomy procedure. A procedure preformed by Dr. Andrew Dosett at the Carrell Clinic in Dallas, TX. with Thunder medical personnel present.

Topic is expected to be ready for the start of training camp for the 2026-27 season.

Presti had high remarks for Topic and all that he has gone through to this point in his career at last year's end of season interview.

"It was something that none of us have experienced. There's something about his maturity and how he handled that. I just can't underscore that enough. It's an unbelievable approach to all that in very, very difficult circumstance. Our medical staff, Donnie Strack, was -- I'm thinking of a better word than superlative, but just humane and empathetic, just unbelievable during that period of time," Presti said. "I think our players were great in terms of recognizing his situation and being there for him. He's got a great support system with his family. His mom and dad are great people, and it's a very tough time for them too. I remember thinking distinctly -- you know, we were at MD Anderson in Houston, and I remember walking in there with him. I'm walking behind a guy that's 6'6" and 200-plus pounds. This is a big person. And he's walking through here, and you just -- there's so many people. It was a real reality moment, but there's this big strong guy, and he's an amazing, physical person, but he had a real battle on his hands."

Presti remarked how proud he is of the journey that Topic has been on and how he handled the adversity.

"I'm very proud of him. I think he's going to have just like a monster summer -- finally because last year he was recovering from the knee. Obviously this year was a challenge because just to get him up to speed and get him enough games in the G-League to get some conditioning, but he's a real talented player. So we're really looking forward to seeing him. He's going to play Summer League, and we'll get him back out there. But he showed tremendous perseverance," Presti detailed. "I was really proud of our entire program to give him enough space but support him, and he makes it easy to support him."

Now, the OKC Thunder guard has another hurdle to clear but being ready for training camp is a promising sign.

Thunder medical update on Nikola Topic pic.twitter.com/rWXlKs6LNN — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) June 13, 2026