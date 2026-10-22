OKC Thunder Injury Report: Every Injury and Status vs. Nuggets

The Thunder are set to take on the Denver Nuggets tonight in its home-opener, quickly shifting gears after a win over the Spurs’ in the season-opener.

On Tuesday, OKC got what is sure to stay one of its biggest wins of the season, taking down Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs on their home floor. The Thunder defense held Wembanyama to just 12 points on 13 shots, and saw several notable offensive performances from its two-time MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, sharpshooter in Jared McCain and more.

Tonight’s challenge will be an entirely different one, with Nikola Jokic offering a far different look on the offensive end of the floor, able to pass and play-make an an all-time rate.

As always, the injury report will play a factor in tonight’s tilt. Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of tonight’s game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Otega Oweh — Out: Right achilles tendon surgery

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right knee surgery

Nikola Topic — Out: Low back surgery

Denver Nuggets injuries:

Spencer Jones — Questionable: Bilateral hamstring injury management

Julian Strawther — Out: Left knee sprain

The Thunder will see the exact same injury report as opening night, picking up no new injuries after facing San Antonio. They have a trio of young players out in Otega Oweh, Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic.

Oweh tore his achilles tendon in the second-to-last game of the preseason, and will now begin work his way back over the course of the year. Both Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic have been dealing with injuries since summer, failing to play in Summer League or preseason due to a slow ramp back.

Topic played in a handful of games last season, but has otherwise been unable to find much consistency due to a variety of circumstances. Sorber has yet to make his NBA debut, dealing with injuries through college at Georgetown, in his rookie season with OKC, and finally undergoing another knee scope over the summer.

The Nuggets have one player listed questionable in Spencer Jones, as well as one listed out in Julian Strawther.

Jones was a Thunder target in free agency, but was ultimately tagged as a returnee by Denver. Strawther is now entering his fourth season, and has seen increasingly better play for the Nuggets in his young career.

The Thunder and Nuggets tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK.