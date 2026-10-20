OKC Thunder Injury Report: Every Injury and Status vs. Spurs

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to take on the San Antonio Spurs tonight, continuing their newest rivalry born in last year's Western Conference Finals.

Last year, the Spurs ended OKC's season in a fateful Game 7, largely fueled by the team's MVP candidate in Victor Wembanyama. Now, the new-look Thunder will look to kick off their season with a bang, beating San Antonio on their own court.

Oklahoma City saw a transformational offseason, sending out bonafide contributors like Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins via trades and adding fresh young talent at the 2026 NBA Draft.

As always, injuries are sure to play a major part in tonight's game, though both teams are relatively healthy heading into the opening night matchup.

Here are the injuries for both teams ahead of tonight’s opening action:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Otega Oweh — Out: Right achilles tendon surgery

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right knee surgery

Nikola Topic — Out: Low back surgery

San Antonio Spurs injuries:

Tobias Harris — Out: Left calf strain

Jayden Quaintance — Out: Right knee surgery

The Thunder begin the season with a trio of injuries, which includes Otega Oweh, Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic.

Oweh, the team’s No. 41 pick at the 2026 NBA Draft months ago, suffered a torn achilles in overtime of the team’s penultimate preseason game.

Nikola Topic, drafted at No. 12 in the 2024 NBA Draft, has missed the majority of his career due to various circumstances. Most recently, he underwent a back surgery that kept him out of Summer League, preseason and now the start of the regular season.

Sorber is in a similar boat, having missed time on-court recently due to a knee scope. He has yet to make his Thunder debut, having missed his rookie season, Summer League and each preseason game.

One major win for Oklahoma City is the exclusion of bigs Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams from the injury report, who both missed the entirety of preseason.

The Spurs are relatively healthy, with new additions in Tobias Harris and rookie Jayden Quaintance out due to injury.

Harris was one of San Antonio’s most notable offseason additions, a forward who most recently averaged 13.3 points on 47% shooting for the Pistons. Quaintance has dealt with a knee injury for most of the last calendar year.

The Thunder and Spurs tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT from San Antonio, TX.