What is the OKC Thunder's Biggest Flaw Heading into 2026-27 Campaign?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the midst of an impressive run.

The team has earned the Western Conference's No. 1 seed in three consecutive seasons, winning more than 60 games in each of the past two years. In that stretch, OKC logged multiple historic milestones, and brought home the Thunder's first NBA title.

Even after falling short of repeating as champions, Oklahoma City is viewed as one of the league's top teams entering the 2026-27 campaign. According to multiple betting services, the Thunder have the best odds to reclaim the Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2027.

Led by superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-NBA honorees Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren emerging standout Ajay Mitchell, former Coach of the Year winner Mark Daigneault, as well as a deep roster of solid contributors, OKC is a formidable opponent once again.

Despite everything that makes the Thunder one of the best teams in the NBA, Oklahoma City still has a few flaws that could hurt the team's chances to return to the NBA Finals.

After health derailed OKC's hopes to repeat as champions in 2026, the group's lack of perimeter shooting threats could be what holds the team back in 2026-27 if the Thunder fall short of a title again.

Daigneault's team shot 36.5% from 3-point range in 2025-26, No. 9 amongst NBA teams during the regular season. While the team's shooting splits from last season were solid, the Thunder traded away the team's best 3-point shooter, Isaiah Joe.

Joe was traded to Detroit Pistons following a four-year stint in OKC. During his final season with the team, the sharpshooter connected on 42.3% of his attempts from beyond the arc.

While Lu Dort had a down year in 2025-26, the former All-Defense honoree shot 41.2% from 3-point range in 2024-25 and 39.4% from deep in 2023-24. Dort was also traded following the most recent campaign.

Similarly, Aaron Wiggins was sent to Atlanta during the offseason after shooting 35.6% from 3-point range in 2025-26 and 38.3% from beyond the arc in 2024-25.

While Wiggins, Dort and Joe weren't the most integral part of Oklahoma City's rotation, the three players were helpful perimeter shooters. Without the aforementioned trio, the Thunder will need other sharpshooters like Jared McCain and first-round pick Bennett Stirtz to shoot well from deep.

Additionally, improved perimeter shooting from key players like Cason Wallace, Chet Holmgren and Ajay Mitchell would be a significant boost for OKC.