The key to a second-round victory for the Thunder doesn’t rely solely on their stars.

Oklahoma City is gearing up to start the second round of the playoffs, as they will face the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semi-Finals. OKC’s stars, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, will certainly have to lead the team into this tough matchup, but they aren’t the only ones who will have to carry some of the load.

This second-round matchup against the Lakers is an opportunity for the Oklahoma City bench to truly shine. The Thunder had one of the best bench groups in the league this season, as they averaged 41.8 points per game in the regular season. This scoring averaged ranked them No. 8 in the league, but OKC’s reserves ranked at the top of the league with their net rating of +4.1.

The Thunder's bench has kept this up in the postseason as well. They are third in points per game out of all the playoff bench squads, averaging 34.5 points per game. Additionally, they are once again leading the league in net rating, currently boasting a +7 after the first round.

This bench squad has proven they are dangerous not only to other benches but starting lineups as well. Ajay Mitchell has helped lead the scoring attack, Cason Wallace continues to be a defensive menace and Alex Caruso has done a little bit of everything. This bench mob is bound to give any team trouble, especially the underachieving Laker bench.

L.A’s bench was second to last in points per game during the regular season, averaging 29.3. To add salt to the wound, they only had a net rating of +0.2 as well. Now, after one round, the Lakers' reserves have improved a bit, bumping their net rating up to a +2.2. However, it will be a tall task to do the same against the Thunder.

Multiple of the OKC reserves have the ability to take over a game and have showcased this in the past. Guard Isaiah Joe gave the Lakers a tough time in the regular season, making at least four threes every time the two teams met.

This series undoubtedly will still be ruled by the likes of Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder stars, but when the reserves take the floor to give the starters a rest, that is truly when the Thunder will separate themselves for good.