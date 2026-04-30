How Will Second-Round Opponent Impact OKC Thunder Starting Five?

Oklahoma City is back in the second round, but its starting five may still look a bit different than usual.

On Monday night, the Thunder finished off their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns to complete a sweep in the opening round for the third straight season. After Jalen Williams exited the Thunder’s Game 2 win, Ajay Mitchell slotted into the starting backcourt alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the final two wins on the road.

Heading into the second round, the Thunder are still awaiting the winner of the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets. After the Lakers took a 3-0 lead, the Rockets have responded with two wins ahead of hosting Game 6 on Friday night, which leaves the Thunder without much of an idea of who their next matchup will be.

Regardless of who the Thunder play next round, Mark Daigneault will be tasked with picking out the fifth starter if Williams is still recovering from his left hamstring strain when Game 1 comes around. The obvious answer would be for Ajay Mitchell to continue filling in as the starting off-guard next to the MVP.

However, there might be some reason to believe that Mitchell could be sent back to the bench, even if Williams is still recovering. While a matchup against Houston would likely benefit Mitchell’s chances, given that the Thunder will be looking for more offense against a defensive-minded Rockets team, the answer may not be as simple against the Lakers.

Throughout the regular season, the Thunder had the Lakers’ number, dominating in just about every matchup en route to a series sweep. Although the Thunder would be in a position to go for a sweep against the Lakers, even if Williams is away for part of the series, they might need to go for a more defensive-minded lineup to stop the Lakers’ options.

Of course, this entire situation could hinge on not only the availability of Williams but also the availability of Luka Doncic on the other side. If Doncic is able to join the recently returned Austin Reaves in the Lakers’ lineup, the Thunder may want to go for another defensive stopper in the starting five and insert Cason Wallace.

Of course, Wallace has plenty of experience in the starting lineup since arriving in Oklahoma City, including this season as injuries piled up. In any case, the Thunder will have a lineup more than capable of taking care of business next round.