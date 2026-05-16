OKC Thunder Star Self Proclaims he’s ‘Healthy’

The Oklahoma City Thunder are patiently awaiting their next postseason matchup, having dispatched the Lakers in just four games.

The Timberwolves and Spurs will play Game 6 tonight, with San Antonio owning a one-game lead and the chance at punching their ticket to the Western Conference Finals.

In the meantime, Oklahoma City has received some good news directly from one of its All-Star talents. Jalen Williams, who has dealt with three separate hamstring injuries — including one that’s kept him out since Game 2 of the first round — is seemingly close to a return.

"I haven't had to rush back from my hamstring stuff at all," Williams said on his vlog. "I'm actually taking extra days now then what was even originally planned because we were up 3-0 (on the Lakers), so there was no point in going into this series and possibly hurting myself before we have to play the Timberwolves or the Spurs. I'm about to go into another series healthy."

Williams has played less on the season due to several injuries, including the wrist injury he battled through last postseason, but has still been one of the best and most impactful players on the team. Across 33 regular-season games, he still managed 17.1 points on 48% shooting, adding 5.5 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

In the postseason, he played in just 1.5 games, looking like the best player on the floor for most of his minutes. He added 41 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds across just six quarters, before promptly exiting with the hamstring injury.

Williams hasn't yet made his official return, with the vlog functioning as a very informal announcement, though the timeline certainly matches up for a potential Game 1 return in the Western Conference Finals, where the Thunder will need him regardless of who they face.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault gave no specifics at practice on Friday.

“Progressing, same stuff," Daigneault said of Williams. "I'm not going to give you the blow-by-blow on the details, but he continues to make progress and he's doing a great job.”

With a Spurs' win tonight, the Thunder will take on San Antonio on May 18. A Minnesota win would mean the second-round series is headed to a fateful Game 7, with the Western Conference Finals kicking off on May 20.

Oklahoma City has yet to lose a game this postseason, having beaten both Phoenix and LA in just four games apiece.