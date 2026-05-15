Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Dylan Harper, Victor Wembanyana, Evan Mobley, Anthony Edwards)

It doesn’t get much better than a pair of playoff elimination games in the NBA, and there are a ton of player prop angles to consider with the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves needing wins to force Game 7 and extend their respective series.

Minnesota was blown out in Game 5 on Tuesday night, but two days off could be huge for a Wolves team that has dealt with a ton of injuries in the playoffs to this point. Meanwhile, the Pistons lost in overtime to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5, and now they’ll need a road win – as underdogs – to keep their season alive.

Betting on player props is a fun way to stay engaged in a playoff game, especially if you don’t necessarily care who wins. For some NBA fans, seeing a Game 7 in both of these matchups is the ideal outcome, but the Spurs are favored on the road to close things out while the Cavs are favored at home, where they haven't lost a game all postseason.

In the Spurs vs. Timberwolves matchup, I’m taking both All-NBA players – Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Edwards – to have big games, especially since the Wolves are looking to keep their season alive.

Then, in the Pistons vs. Cavs showdown, there is one big man that may be undervalued after a huge showing in Game 5.

Let’s take a look at each of these player props and their latest odds for the Game 6 action on May 15.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, May 15

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dylan Harper OVER 10.5 Points (-118)

Spurs rookie Dylan Harper continues to impress in the playoffs, scoring 12 points on 10 shots in Game 5 to help the Spurs take a 3-2 series lead.

This postseason, Harper has 11 or more points in six of his 10 games, averaging 13.6 points per game while shooting 54.9 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from 3-point range. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Harper has seen his role expand in the postseason as well, playing 25.0 minutes per game as the top option off San Antonio’s bench.

I’m buying him again in Game 6, as he’s cleared this line in four of five games in this series, taking 10 or more shots in each game that he’s scored 11-plus points. The Wolves are thin at the guard spot with Donte DiVincenzo out for the season, and Harper can take advantage of some favorable matchups with the defense loading up to slow down Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle.

Victor Wembanyama 40+ Points and Rebounds (-126)

If you put Game 4 of this series away – since Wembanyama was ejected in the first half – the All-NBA big man has picked up 15 or more rebounds in every other game while averaging 24.0 points per game.

In his last two full games, Wembanyama has combined for 54 and 44 points and rebounds, and I’m expecting him to look to take over Game 6 on Friday night.

This postseason, Wemby has at least 12 rebounds in all but one game that he’s been able to finish, and he’s really picked up his scoring in this series after a rough Game 1. He scored 39 points in a road win in Game 3 and had 27 points in Game 5 after scoring 16 of the Spurs’ first 26 points to set the tone.

Since the former No. 1 overall pick has been so dominant on the glass, I think he’s worth a look on Friday to reach this number for the third time in this series.

Anthony Edwards 25+ Points (-153)

Edwards has seen all types of defensive coverage from the Spurs in this series, yet he’s scored 32, 36 and 20 points in his last three games (all starts). The 20-point showing in Game 5 came on just 13 shots, and I expect Ant to be much more aggressive with the Wolves’ season on the line.

In his playoff career, Edwards is averaging 25.9 points per game, and this is the first postseason where he hasn’t averaged at least 25 per game in his entire career.

When facing elimination, Edwards has put up 30, 34, 29, 27, 16, 29, 28 and 19 points. So, he’s scored at least 25 in six of eight games. He’s averaging 26.5 points on 22.5 shots in those games, so I expect his volume to increase on Friday night.

Edwards’ two best games in this series came at home, and the two days off between Game 5 and Game 6 are huge for him since he’s dealt with knee injuries all postseason. I think this line is a steal as the Wolves look to force a Game 7 in this second-round series.

Evan Mobley 12+ Rebounds and Assists (-155)

Evan Mobley has combined for 14, five, 12, 13 and 16 rebounds and assists in this series, clearing this line in four of five games.

He’s coming off arguably his best game of the series, going for 19 points, eight rebounds and eight dimes in the Cavs’ overtime win in Game 5. Now, I’m eyeing him to reach 12 rebounds and assists for the fourth game in a row.

Mobley is averaging 4.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game in the playoffs, but his potential assists (6.3) and rebound chances (15.8) show there is room for growth in both of those numbers.

The Cavs have played Mobley over 34 minutes in every game in this series, and I expect him to play a major role again with Cleveland looking to close out this series.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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