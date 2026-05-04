OKC Thunder will Need Complete Performances against Lakers

The Thunder cannot expect their round two opponent to just roll over.

Oklahoma City is preparing to take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, and it can’t let its round one success get to its head. OKC had no problem in the opening round of the postseason, as they swept the Phoenix Suns. However, the Lakers are in the second round for a reason and will be a tougher battle.

The Thunder have had a longer time to rest due to them winning their opening series in just four games, but the Lakers might have built up an advantage in their longer series. L.A. has now been battle-tested in the playoffs and knows how to get back on track when things go haywire.

The Lakers were able to find answers for Rockets star Alperen Sengun and even Kevin Durant when he did play. Then, after losing two straight games, they were able to get their head back on their shoulders and finish off the series in Game 6.

L.A. worked hard in every possession of the round to win the series even without their best player, Luka Doncic. This aggressiveness showed up in the stat sheet, averaging 15 deflections per game in the first round. This wasn’t the end of the work L.A. put in, as they currently rank third this postseason in recovering loose balls, averaging five per game.

Lakers veterans LeBron James and Marcus Smart are the ones fueling this aggressiveness and are the ones leading L.A. in these playoffs. James is averaging one loose ball recovered per game and has been the heart and soul of the Laker squad in these playoffs. Smart is currently averaging 4.2 deflections per game and is also leading the postseason in charges drawn per game with 0.67.

Oklahoma City has the talent and aggressive nature to combat the Lakers; they will just have to make sure they keep it up the entire game. The Thunder have had the ability to end games well before the final buzzer, which has led them not to play their key players until the final buzzer. Now, with the Lakers ready to keep their season alive, OKC will have to make sure that they play from tip-off to the final buzzer to finish every game.

The Thunder will get their first shot to show the Lakers 48 minutes of championship basketball on Monday night, and they must make sure they play the whole duration of the game.