Don't Let Social Media Outcry Steal Joy From OKC Thunder Playoff Run

The series hasn't even started yet but the bellyaching on social media has. The Oklahoma City Thunder are embarking on their second round series against the Los Angeles Lakers, the NBA''s biggest brand. The Thunder are attempting to be the first team since the 2018 Golden State Warriors to go back-to-back as NBA Champions.

Oklahoma City's rise to the top of the NBA mountain has come with plenty of outcry and largely made up narratives. This has left residents of Oklahoma City and Thunder faithful across the world spending their time combating the National Media, the opposing fan bases and opposing local media at length.

The dirty secret is, if the Thunder were not consistently beating their favorite teams, no one would have a problem with the way Oklahoma City plays. How do we know this? Not only do teams like the irrlevant Wizards not field hate but look at how the Bricktown Ballers play basketball.

They are a largely homegrown team. They treat the 82-game series with respect and lean on a 0-0 mindset to almost always throw their fast ball of physical defense and all-out effort to enjoy back-to-back 60-plus win campaigns. Their superstar dances in the mid-range as if he is copying moves straight from the early 2000s. Their defense is relentless, swarming, physical, and dominant. These are all traits that the same National Media and NBA fans at large have clamored for. To this day, you will hear complaints about teams being reliant on 3-pointers or the lack of defense displayed during the course of a regular season in which most teams show so little effort that it is rendered useless.

Oklahoma City plays the exact way NBA fans and media opine for. The problem? They are too good. No one has ever liked winners, unless the winners happen to don their preferred piece of laundry.

The discourse in this Lakers series, with the largest and most vocal fanbase and one that has the most media representation, will only grow louder. Even three days before tip-off, Purple and Gold bleeding content creators are already zaprudering film to trick themselves into seeing phantom trips.

Watching every Lakers turnover vs. OKC to prep for the series and came across this gem.



Watch Lu Dort deliberately swing his left leg out and trip Austin on the drive. No call. pic.twitter.com/oXu7t66K2v — Jason Timpf (@_JasonLT) May 2, 2026

Not only could you find many such incidents as this in every basketball game regardless of level, it is incredible that for sure otherwise smart basketball minds to suddenly forget when watching an Oklahoma City game that basketball is a contact sport.

Sure, the Thunder are not without Sin, but who is? If you want to point the finger at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's free-throw rate, not only can you hold up the fact that he drives to the cup plenty or that he doesn't even lead the league in free-throw rates, but even on his exaggerated contact to earn the whistle, that is a skill. Furthermore, find the superstar past or present that didn't "flop." Especially in the social media age, where everyone looks for any chance to discredit a player.

Lu Dort, the Thunder's perceived villain, absolutely gets carried away at times, he admits as such. It comes from a place of hustle and effort, but even this scribe has called out Dort for silly, deserved, flagrant, and some reckless plays. Again, I would challenge anyone reading this to find the title team that didn't have a pest that fits Dort's mold.

The bottom line is, people hate seeing others win and hate it when their team loses. The Chicago Bulls in the 90s, the Celtics throughout the history of basketball, the Golden State Warriors' dynasty, LeBron James' runs were hated.

LeBron James is not too far removed from being the league's villain. Being nicknamed LeFlop. Being hated. Now, with him on a non-threatening Lakers team, it is about appreciating his greatness, though it always should've been.

Now, history looks back on all the great players and teams that used to be hated with reverence. Things will swing back in that direction for Oklahoma City eventually, too. In the meantime, the disdain and discourse will be loud. While this scribe will never tell you how to be a fan, in combating these narratives, it is important not to let the work of that detract from the joy of seeing the best Thunder team that this organization has ever or will ever offer up in real time.