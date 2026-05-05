Regardless of NBA Draft Lottery Result OKC Thunder Big Winner via Clippers Pick

A lot can happen between now and Sunday. The Oklahoma City Thunder are embarking on a second-round series with the biggest brand in basketball, the Los Angeles Lakers. By the time the NBA Draft Lottery takes place, the series will be three games old. Perhaps the Thunder are in a solid position to move to their second straight Western Conference Finals bid. Perhaps the team will be reeling after a shocking start to the best-of-seven set by the Purple and Gold. The only certainty is that everyone in Bricktown will have their eyes glued to the NBA Draft Lottery on Sunday afternoon.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a 1.5 percent chance to leap up to the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, a 1.7 percent chance to earn the No. 2 slot, a 1.9 percent chance at the No. 3 slot and a 2.1 percent chance to land at No. 4. Totaling up to a 7.1 percent chance at landing inside the top four picks of the loaded 2026 NBA Draft.

As the most likely outcome remains the Thunder sit with the No. 12 pick yet again at an 86.1 percent chance, with even a slight chance to fall to the No. 13 selection (6.7 percent).

While the OKC Thunder have an outside shot chance to move up into the top four in a draft class with three generational talents and a No. 4 prospect in Caleb Wilson, that would be most classes' top two pick, even if they stay put at the familiar No. 12 pick –– where the Thunder have been four times before not to include the two times in Seattle since 2003 –– This is still a massive win for Oklahoma City.

Under the new CBA it becomes harder to build a team that can last. The rules are too restrictive even for a largely home grown team such as Oklahoma City. The Thunder's roster will only grow more expensive, seeing the contract extensions kick in for superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams and All-Star big man Chet Holmgren and decisions to make on defensive ace Lu Dort and starting center Isaiah Hartenstein as soon as this summer.

Nothing is more valuable to the OKC Thunder's ability to build a sustained contender than nailing their plethora of NBA Draft picks. Getting playable, impactful and cost controlled talent is a must for the half decade plus long run that Oklahoma City hopes to go on as a contender.

The L.A. Clippers being bounced from the NBA Play In Tournament two weeks ago already holds up as a massive boost to the Oklahoma City Thunder regardless of if the this pick leaps up on Lottery night.