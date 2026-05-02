Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Poses Interesting Matchup With Lakers Veteran

After securing a series win in Game 6 against the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Lakers will take on the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs. With both Jalen Williams and Luka Doncic's availability in doubt, a matchup between two top players at their craft is something to highlight.

The league's reigning and favorite to win the Most Valuable Player award, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a former Defensive Player of the Year winner during his time in Boston, Marcus Smart, are two to highlight. In all likelihood, the pair will be matched up with one another during the conference semifinal series.

Both players saw success in the first round, but Gilgeous-Alexander's box score reigned supreme. The Kentucky product averaged 33.8 points per game in the four-game series, which currently leads the NBA.

Gilgeous-Alexander shot 55.1% from the floor in the series, while also averaging eight assists per game. He saw difficult coverages throughout the series from Dillon Brooks, but shed past them to start his playoff run strong.

On the other side, Smart is also playing efficiently on the offensive end. The former Boston Celtic mainstay is averaging 14.7 points per game while shooting 44.8% from long range, along with 5.5 assists. He was instrumental in the Lakers' six-game defeat of the Rockets.

On the defensive side, Smart is averaging a league-second-best 2.7 steals per game, just 0.1 behind league-leader Franz Wagner, who has missed two games in the Orlando Magic's series against the Detroit Pistons due to injury. He poses an intriguing matchup against Oklahoma City's superstar.

Since 2023, the duo has spent 32 possessions with Smart guarding Gilgeous-Alexander. In that frame, the Finals MVP is averaging 23.4 points and 9.4 assists per 75 possessions, while boasting a true shooting percentage of 71.4%. Smart is averaging 5.2 points per 75 with 38.7% true shooting with Gilgeous-Alexander guarding him.

Matchup data between the two is incredibly limited due to Smart's injury history since leaving Boston, but Gilgeous-Alexander has overcome tougher obstacles. After succeeding scoring against the sturdy Brooks, the Canadian Thunder guard looks to have more success coming his way in the second round.

A superstar against a veteran. The reigning MVP Gilgeous-Alexander against a former DPOY in Smart. The series between the Lakers and Thunder will be filled with physical basketball.

Physical games are exactly the style of basketball the MVP favorite succeeds in.