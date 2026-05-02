OKC Thunder to Face Los Angeles Lakers in Round 2 of NBA Playoffs

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been waiting around since Monday to find out their second round matchup in the NBA Playoffs. The Bricktown Ballers started the postseason with a dominating sweep of the Phoenix Suns in a quick four games and knew they would either draw the Los Angeles Lakers or Houston Rockets.

The Lakers went up 3-0 on the Houston Rockets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs before dropping the next two games. While no team had ever erased a three games to none series deficit the Rockets had to feel good entering Game 6 at home, even without star swingman Kevin Durant.

However, the Purple and Gold quickly dashed any last bit of hope that Houston was clinging onto in a Game 6 rout of the Rockets to end their season. The No. 4-seeded Los Angeles Lakers, who just took down the Rockets without Luka Doncic playing a single game and while only having Austin Reaves for two of the six games, have punched their ticket to take a swing at the reigning champions in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Oklahoma City Thunder went 4-0 against the Los Angeles Lakers this season to the tune of blow out wins. The closest contest between these two Western Conference foes was a nine point victory for the Bricktown Ballers. The only game of the four game set that was played within 15 points.

Feb 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) argues with referee Josh Tiven (58) during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers Round 2 Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, May 5, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers, TBD

Game 2: Thursday, May 7, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers, TBD

Game 3: Saturday, May 9, Oklahoma City Thunder @ Los Angeles Lakers, TBD

Game 4: Monday, May 11, Oklahoma City Thunder @ Los Angeles Lakers, TBD

Game 5: Wednesday, May 13, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers, TBD - If Needed

Game 6: Saturday, May 16, Oklahoma City Thunder @ Los Angeles Lakers, TBD - If Needed

Game 7: Monday, May 18, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers, TBD - If Needed

Apr 2, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) hops to the side of the court during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers Injury Updates

The Oklahoma City Thunder only saw Jalen Williams play a game and a half against the Phoenix Suns in their opening round matchup of the NBA Playoffs before the team's No. 2 scoring option suffered a Grade 1 Hamstring strain. The team announced that he would be re-evaluated weekly. Game 1 falling on Tuesday gives Williams 14 days off since the injury, with his status still up in the air.

Luka Doncic has not made his 2026 NBA Playoff debut yet. ESPN's latest reporting around Doncic is that he is unlikely to be available to start this ssecond round series.

Austin Reaves has returned to the Lakers lineup to close out this Rockets series having just played 31 minutes in this Game 6 close out of Houston.