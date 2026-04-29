Three Things the OKC Thunder Must Carry Over From the First-Round Sweep

Oklahoma City is looking to keep its positive momentum rolling.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are going to the next round, as they made quick work of the Phoenix Suns, winning the series 4-0. OKC showed its dominance from the opening tip-off of Game 1 and never let its foot off the gas until the final buzzer sounded in Game 4.

This dominance is something that the Thunder has exhibited all year long, and is something that will need to continue throughout the rest of the playoffs. It’s hard to point out everything the Thunder did right in this series, but there are certain positives Oklahoma City must make sure to continue into the next rounds of the postseason.

Here are three positives OKC must carry over from the first round.

Apr 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) celebrates with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) after a basket against the Phoenix Suns in the first half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Winning the turnover battle

The Thunder’s defense has an aggressive reputation, and is never a squad you want to see across from you on the floor. They are constantly turning their defense into offense, while shutting the opponent's offense down in the process.

Oklahoma City won the turnover battle in every game in this series besides one. However, in the one game they lost the turnover battle, the Suns only scored two more points than OKC off turnovers.

A big part of the Thunder’s game plan is disruption, and it is led by players like Cason Wallace, who is averaging two steals per game this postseason. No matter who OKC comes across in the playoffs, if it controls the ball, it will control the series.

Apr 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) dunks against the Phoenix Suns in the second quarter during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Second-chance opportunities

One of the biggest differences that the Thunder have had from the regular season to the postseason has been their work on the offensive glass. OKC averaged only 9.6 offensive rebounds per game in the regular season, ranking them No. 27 in the league. However, the postseason has been a different story with Oklahoma City averaging 13 offensive rebounds per game.

The biggest factor in this aspect has been Isaiah Hartenstein, who is averaging 4.5 offensive boards himself. OKC’s effort on the glass paid off in its series against the Suns, and if this effort continues, the Thunder will keep having second chances to score.

Apr 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots as Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) defends in the second half during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's dominance

It’s hard to have a list of positives and the MVP not be on the list. Gilgeous-Alexander has been the focal point of the Thunder offense this postseason, leading the team in scoring in every game. He is averaging 33.8 points per game, eight assists and almost four rebounds.

Oklahoma City hit a bump in the series when Jalen Williams went out with a hamstring injury and missed the last two games of the series. However, Gilgeous-Alexander was there to lead the way, combining for 73 points in those two games.

Anything can happen in the playoffs, but your mind can be at ease when you have the best player in the world on your side every night.