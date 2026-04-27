The Thunder Require One More MVP-Caliber Level Performance Out Of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City’s star will have to be the brightest on the floor to complete the first-round sweep.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are just one game away from moving on to the next round as they have jumped out to a 3-0 lead on the Phoenix Suns. OKC is looking to complete its third first-round sweep in a row, but it will need another dominant performance from its star to get the job done.

The Thunder are relying heavily on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in this opening series, and Game 4 is set to be the same. The MVP has led the Thunder in scoring every game this series and will need to once again for OKC to be successful. The reason for this being OKC will be without Jalen Williams once again on Monday.

Williams went down in Game 2 of the series with a strained hamstring and is set to be evaluated once again on May 1. With Oklahoma City’s second option out once again for Monday night’s game, Gilgeous-Alexander will have to lead the Thunder heavily.

He has done what he has needed to do up to this point, as he took over Game 3. The Thunder star had 42 points and was the heart of OKC’s offense. He put up his points efficiently as well, shooting 83.3% from the floor.

Gilgeous-Alexander has not only led the Thunder in points in the playoffs, but has also led OKC in assists throughout the first three games of the postseason as well. He is averaging eight assists a game so far in the playoffs, continuing to prove that he isn’t only the best player in the series, but the most impactful as well.

The Thunder seemed to have issues getting the ball rolling on the offensive side of the ball in Game 3 and relied on Gilgeous-Alexander to contribute the bulk of their offense. Although this isn’t ideal for OKC, the star guard will have to play at the highest level to help secure a Thunder win.

Gilgeous-Alexander has continuously proved that when the game is on the line, you put the ball in his hands. This, of course, is why he was named the Clutch Player of the Year this year, and in the playoffs, he has continued to prove that. The Thunder are hoping he can come up big for them once more in this opening series and send Phoenix home for good.