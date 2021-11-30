Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    The Thunder Looking Forward to Quick Re-Match Against the Rockets

    Coach Daigneault explains Mike Muscala's absence last night.
    Oklahoma City return from Houston with another loss, to be fair it is difficult for any team to win when they shoot 16 percent from beyond the arc. Yet Coach Daigneault believes there were many positive takeaways for the Thunder, especially in their defensive effort.

    It is pretty rare for teams to play each other twice in just 48 hours, one game away and one game at home. Ty Jerome thinks this is the perfect scenario.

    Two players from the bench ignited this Thunder team in times of trouble. Isaiah Roby was the first, who despite not playing in Oklahoma City's past two matchups did not skip a beat. Rookie Tre Mann is also improving his shot selection and is finally becoming more aggressive on offense. Both players finished with 17 points off the bench.

    The Thunder are looking forward to the quick turn around to fight for a win in Oklahoma City.

