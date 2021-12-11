Thunder Practice Report: Tre Mann Dazzles with a Career High 19 Points

The Thunder lost to the Lakers 116-95 and part of that was due to OKC's subpar shooting. The team shot 10 of 44 from beyond the arc but Coach Daigneault attributed their loss to other factors.

Tre Mann stole the show for the Thunder by finally taking charge offensively. He shot 8 of 15 from the floor and finished with 19 points. Coach Daigneault was pleased with his offensive aggression.

On top of an efficient shooting performance, Mann also had a massive dunk to cap it off. According to Jeremiah Robinson-Earl this is something the team has known Mann was capable of.

One impressive factor from the Thunder's loss is that the team snatched 19 rebounds. Coach Daigneault credited the fight Oklahoma City had despite being undersized.