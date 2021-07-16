Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

Watch: Former Texas Tech Star Terrence Shannon Jr.'s NBA Draft Combine Interview

The former Red Raiders star is projected to fall to the second round in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Author:
Publish date:

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a good record of adding talent in the second round under Sam Presti. 

One potential playmaker who could fall to the second round is former Texas Tech Red Raider guard Terrence Shannon Jr.

In his two seasons in Lubbock, Shannon averaged 11.3 points per game on 45.7 percent shooting from the field, adding 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. 

Terrence Shannon Jr.
Video

Watch: Former Texas Tech Star Terrence Shannon Jr.'s NBA Draft Combine Interview

Sharife Cooper
Draft Coverage

Thunder Draft: Inside Sharife Cooper’s Three Day Workout in OKC

Reggie Jackson
Draft Coverage

Thunder Draft Rewind: Quality Over Quantity in 2011

Scottie Barnes
Draft Coverage

Report: Potential Thunder Target Scottie Barnes Gaining Top 5 Interest

Ben Simmons
News

NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Trade for Sixers Star Ben Simmons

NBA G League
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft Board: Ignite’s Jonathan Kuminga

Mark Daigneault
Video

Watch: Thunder Center Mike Muscala on Mark Daigneault's First Season as Head Coach

Cole Aldrich
Draft Coverage

Thunder Draft Rewind: A Forgettable 2010 OKC Draft Class