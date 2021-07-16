Watch: Former Texas Tech Star Terrence Shannon Jr.'s NBA Draft Combine Interview

The former Red Raiders star is projected to fall to the second round in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a good record of adding talent in the second round under Sam Presti.

One potential playmaker who could fall to the second round is former Texas Tech Red Raider guard Terrence Shannon Jr.

In his two seasons in Lubbock, Shannon averaged 11.3 points per game on 45.7 percent shooting from the field, adding 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest.