Watch: Sam Presti Explains What the Thunder are Getting in Kemba Walker

Oklahoma City dealt Al Horford for Kemba Walker, the latest case of the Thunder helping refresh a player's image in the NBA.

Sam Presti has become the master of the distressed asset.

Russell Westbrook's contract was labeled as untradeable. As was Chris Paul's.

But not only has Presti been able to move off of both of those contracts, he's been able to ask for draft assets in return.

This offseason, he replicated his trick when he was able to send Al Horford and Moses Brown to Boston for Kemba Walker and first round compensation.

Will Walker continue the trend and emerge from Oklahoma City as a revitalized player?

Presti believes he has the attitude to do it, as he said that Walker comes to Oklahoma City with a sterling reputation off the court in his pre-NBA Draft Lottery media availability.

READ MORE: