Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

Watch: Sam Presti Explains What the Thunder are Getting in Kemba Walker

Oklahoma City dealt Al Horford for Kemba Walker, the latest case of the Thunder helping refresh a player's image in the NBA.
Author:
Publish date:

Sam Presti has become the master of the distressed asset. 

Russell Westbrook's contract was labeled as untradeable. As was Chris Paul's. 

But not only has Presti been able to move off of both of those contracts, he's been able to ask for draft assets in return. 

This offseason, he replicated his trick when he was able to send Al Horford and Moses Brown to Boston for Kemba Walker and first round compensation. 

Will Walker continue the trend and emerge from Oklahoma City as a revitalized player?

Presti believes he has the attitude to do it, as he said that Walker comes to Oklahoma City with a sterling reputation off the court in his pre-NBA Draft Lottery media availability.

READ MORE:

Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics
Video

Watch: Sam Presti Explains What the Thunder are Getting in Kemba Walker

Sam Presti on Mark Daigneault
News

Sam Presti on Thunder Rebuild: ‘We’re Trying To Create Our Own Identity’

Kai Jones
Draft Coverage

Thunder Draft: Best Non-Lottery First Round Options

Theo Maledon, Russell Westbrook
Draft Coverage

Oklahoma City Owns Great Value in the Second Round of the NBA Draft

Adam Silver 2019 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

Undrafted Players Could be Pivotal for Thunder

Scottie Barnes, Florida State Seminoles
Video

Watch: Scottie Barnes 2021 NBA Combine Interview

Joe Wieskamp
Draft Coverage

NBA Combine: Former Iowa Star Could be Second Round Steal for OKC

Sam Presti, OKC Thunder
News

Thunder GM Sam Presti Preaches Patience