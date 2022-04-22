WATCH: Sam Presti Reactions to 'Tanking' Allegations

There has been a lot of controversy over how the Thunder is handling their ‘rebuild.’ After only winning 24 games this season, the organization has begun to face scrutiny.

Giving his opinion towards this, Sam Presti said,”well, the first thing I would say we have a rebuilding team now. Other people can -- they like to name things because they have certain opinions that they are trying to -- it's performance art. That's what social media has become is performance art. We're not going to get caught up in that.”

Clearly Presti’s strategy is to ignore external noise and focus on what the organization can control. Another factor that Presti is unconcerned about it the time it takes to finish the rebuilding process.

“But yeah, we're going to set our own pace. We're not going to watch the clock, like I said earlier,” Presti said.

“If you're watching the clock all the time, you're going to make it -- you're actually going to end up making it longer. Like I said, to try to fix things quickly takes a very long time.”

Presti drew a comparison to other teams in the Western conference in regards to rebuilding a franchise.

“Rebuilding in the West, go look at history. Go study how many drafts it takes. Find your team, find the one that you think is successful and then work back from there. How many years does it take to get to one playoff appearance in the West? How many years does it take to get to two, back to back? That's a lot different,” Presti said.

Which teams he’s modeling this rebuild after remains a secret. But one things for certain, OKC is not looking to rush this process.

